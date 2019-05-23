Beach Community Working Group

Amelia Island’s Peters Point Allows Horses, Camping & Beach Driving

NASSAU COUNTY, FL — May 22, 2019 — The Board of County Commissioners formed a “Beach Community Working Group” late last year in December 2018. To date, five meetings have been held.

The group (members listed below), has been directed to review current beach-related Ordinances and use of Amelia Island’s beaches, and to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners as to any updates or amendments that need to be made.

Seeking Public Input

The group has been seeking public input and participation to assist in their efforts to ensure that beach-related Ordinances are consistent with the community’s use of the beach.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097. The Committee will discuss additional meeting dates at the May 30th meeting and a new schedule will be published accordingly.

Agendas and meeting minutes of the “Beach Community Working Group” can be located on the Nassau County website at: http://www.nassaucountyfl.com/DocumentCenter/Index/959.

eMail Comments

Those unable to attend a public meeting can email concerns and/or ideas to [email protected]. Your email will be included in the next available agenda for the Committee’s review (and become part of public record).

Working Group Members

Members of the “Beach Community Working Group”: Mike Mullin, County Manager/County Attorney; Taco Pope, Director of Planning & Economic Opportunity; Doug Podiak, Facilities Maintenance Director; Gil Langley, Executive Director of the Tourist Development Council; Butch Osborne, Director of Operations for the Sheriff’s Office; Mac Morriss, Ex-Officio Member; and Lowell Hall, Ex-Officio Member.

Source: Nassau County, FL News Release 5/22/2019