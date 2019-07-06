Record Number of Amelia Island Sea Turtle Nests Thru 6/30/2019

The number of sea turtle nests recorded through June 30, 2019 by the Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch (AISTW) has soared past the all-time previous record, and by quite a lot. This season’s nest count is 221, compared to the previous highest number of 148 nests set back in 2016, for the same time period through June 30th. The count of 221 is the highest number through the month of June since the group began reporting data to the state 30 years ago in 1989.

Each season, sea turtle nesting data recorded by Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch is reported to the state by the volunteer group’s president, Mary P. Duffy. The segment of the beachfront monitored by the group is identified as the “AISTW beach” for Florida’s “Index Nesting Beach Survey.” This covers a specific area of the beach, about 8 miles, that stretches between the boundaries of Amelia Island’s two state parks located at the tips of the island.

Sea Turtle Nest Near Dunes, Amelia Island

When also adding an additional 41 nests marked at Fort Clinch State Park and Amelia Island State Park, the total Amelia Island nests through June 30, 2019 is 262.

The pace of nesting this season has Amelia Island’s Sea Turtle Watch volunteers super busy at the seaside. Volunteers rise early, walking their assigned section of the beach at sunrise, looking for turtle tracks in the sand (pictured below). Once a new nest is located, a single egg is removed and sent to a lab for genetic testing. Volunteers mark the nest with stakes and boundary tape for protection. The DNA research study is being conducted by the University of Georgia. They identify the mother sea turtle so her particular nesting habits can be precisely identified and followed.

Volunteers Look For Sea Turtle Tracks To Locate New Nests, Amelia Island

Three Decades Of Florida Sea Turtle Data

Back in 1989, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) began the “Index Nesting Beach Survey,” the start of collecting standardized data along the Sunshine State’s beaches to help identify nesting trends over time. From this starting point 30 years ago, sea turtle nesting data has been recorded at various beach sites around the state. This standardized data collection at various beach sites is only a sampling, covering about 30% of the length of Florida’s extensive shoreline throughout the state. According to the FWC, “researchers do not yet understand fully what drives fluctuations in annual nest count. The observed pattern may even be part of a long-term cycle but many more years of standardized nest counts are needed to assess this hypothesis.”

Amelia Island Sea Turtle Nest Near Dunes, July 5, 2019

Watch Nest Excavations This Summer

The numerous nests this year also means that the summer of 2019 will have plenty of opportunities to observe a sea turtle nest excavation. These turtle nest digs occur three days after the nest naturally erupts, when the hatchlings depart as a group on their own. (More info about watching nest excavations is further below.)

Hatchlings “Imprint” on Birth Beaches

A fascinating fact is that the baby sea turtles “imprint” as they make their first crawl from the nest on the beach to the ocean. The female hatchlings will actually return to the beaches of their birth when they reach maturity, to lay their nests. For loggerheads (Florida’s most abundant nesting species), they come back to birth beaches around 30 years later. An amazing feat, after swimming the seas for thousands of miles, including through international ocean waters.

Protected Species

Sea turtles are a protected species, making it “illegal to harm, harass, or kill any sea turtles, their eggs, or hatchlings” according to the FWC. Female sea turtles arrive on beaches during the night, dig nests and usually depart before sunrise. The hatchlings typically emerge at night, as well. So, seeing sea turtles on the beach is not a common occurrence. If, in rather rare circumstances, you happen to see them on the beach, stay back and observe, but do not pick up hatchlings.

An Unforgettable Emergence

It just so happens a rare occurrence unfolded on Amelia Island the evening of July 4, 2019, in the midst of fireworks and crowds on the beachfront. On the busiest night of the year on the beach, a sea turtle nest erupted and hatchlings made their way to the sea in the glow of fireworks. Some beach goers celebrating Independence Day at the seashore got an amazing treat, and watched in awe. Quite a grand finale, the baby turtles seemed to out-shine the fireworks, especially for excited kids.

“Against All Odds”

The odds of a baby sea turtle surviving is daunting. Very few hatchlings will reach maturity. Hazards abound, both natural predators and man made. Best case scenario, only 1% to 3% of sea turtle hatchlings will survive into adulthood, according to scientific estimates.

Nest Incubation About 2 Months

Female sea turtles will lay several nests on a beach during a season, and this occurs every two to three years. They deposit about 80 to 120 eggs per nest, according to FWC data. Then, after a period of about 50 to 60 days, the nests hatch. Most of the hatchlings usually depart for the sea on their own. But sometimes a few stragglers remain buried in the nest. They are then freed by Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch during nest excavations. Watching a nest dig is a popular, educational experience for adults and kids alike.

The Sea Turtle Watch volunteer excavates the nests to take inventory of what’s inside, such as counting the number of empty egg shells and eggs that didn’t develop. AISTW volunteers are a wealth of knowledge and educate the audience that gathers and also answer questions from onlookers.

Sea Turtle Nest, Fernandina Beach, June 2019

Sea turtle nesting season continues through the summer, so the final nest count won’t be known for few more months. But the odds certainly look good that the 2019 nesting season will go down in the history books as a remarkable one.

2019 Nest Excavation Schedule

The sea turtle nesting season on Amelia Island runs from May 1st, through October 31st. The earliest laid nests typically start to hatch in July. The first two nest excavations of the 2019 season have been scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019.

The excavation schedule is posted on the Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch website, usually just a few days before an upcoming nest dig. Note that you must frequently monitor the volunteer group’s website to watch for new updates. Also browse sea turtle nesting data and more at the organization’s website.

The high number of nests so far this 2019 season is not just happening here on Amelia Island, but also at some other Florida and Georgia beaches, as well.

Cumberland Island Sea Turtle Nests

Here at the Florida-Georgia border, Amelia Island’s next door neighbor, Cumberland Island, GA, is also experiencing a record number of nests, with over 800 recorded so far this 2019 season.

Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia

Cumberland typically records the biggest number of sea turtle nests in the state of Georgia each year. This is likely due to its excellent habitat for nesting, being a largely undeveloped island, a protected National Seashore. Like Amelia Island, the previous highest nesting record at Cumberland Island was also back in 2016.

The large number of nests this year is welcomed news for the species. Ancient mariners, sea turtles have survived on Earth for millions of years. In modern times, however, there are a multitude of man-made challenges. These include “habitat encroachment and degradation, pollution, incidental capture in commercial fisheries, and strikes by watercraft,” according to the FWC.

How Beach Visitors Can Help Sea Turtles

Daytime beach-goers can help sea turtles by respecting marked nests along the shoreline. Follow the golden rule of “carry on, carry off,” removing obstacles that may get in the way of the turtles — all beach gear including chairs, umbrellas, canopies. Those who dig in the sand should fill in holes and level large sand castles before departing the beach. Plastic bags that end up in the sea, balloons released (that eventually end up deflated and fall into the ocean), plus abandoned, broken fishing line are all especially dangerous to sea turtles. Anyone walking the beach at night or early around sunrise who happens upon a nesting turtle should keep a distance behind her. Don’t shine a flashlight at the turtle or use flash photography.

Report Certain Sightings

If you think you’ve found a struggling or stranded mother sea turtle (or disoriented sea turtle hatchlings), contact the Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch at 904-583-1913. If you’re visiting a Florida state beach park throughout the Sunshine State, call FWCC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Number at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922).

