(September 9, 2019) — The Cumberland Island National Seashore has been closed for over a week (since the afternoon of Aug. 31st). Hurricane Dorian had prompted an evacuation of all visitors at the National Seashore. The park’s reopening date remains uncertain, while the National Park Service (NPS) continues to assess damage and clean up debris on Georgia’s largest barrier island.

Dock Damage At Sea Camp & Dungeness

A post-hurricane news update by Cumberland Island National Seashore (the day after Dorian passed by here out to sea at the Florida-Georgia border), indicated some dock damage had occurred.

“The initial assessment of the island revealed damage to our Sea Camp and Dungeness docks. We will be getting these inspected as soon as possible to see what it will take to fix them as quickly as possible. A full assessment of the island is pending. The park will be closed until assessments are complete and deemed safe for visitors. “ Cumberland Island National Seashore Facebook post 9/5/2019

Cumberland Island Ferry At Sea Camp Dock (Photo from archives)

Funds To Fix Docks

Some very good news, however, came the same day, September 5, 2019. U.S. Congressman, “Buddy Carter” (Georgia 1st District), announced that a $3.5 million-plus federal grant had been awarded to repair Cumberland Island National Seashore docks. (This grant was awarded for fixing previous damage that was actually caused by a prior hurricane, Irma, in 2017). Read more about federal grant further below.

No Private Boat Docking

A follow-up news release on September 7, 2019 stated:

“Due to damage to docks and limited space, private boaters will not be allowed access to island docks. Repairs to Sea Camp dock to allow ferry access is a park priority and is being remedied immediately. The timeline for these repairs is not confirmed at this time.” Cumberland Island National Seashore, Website & Facebook post 9/7/2019

Camping Cancellations

According to the National Park Service, all camping reservations have been cancelled through 9/14/2019. Campers with reservations beginning after September 14th will be updated on the status of their reservations via email. Those with ferry reservations must call the ferry concessioner at 877-860-6787 to arrange a transfer of a reservation or a refund.

Camping Under Oak Tree Canopy, Cumberland Island (Photo from archives)

Debris Clean Up Effort

A “special team” from the National Park Service Eastern Incident Management (EIM) program, a 10-person crew, was scheduled to arrive on Cumberland Island Sept. 8th to assist in cleaning up the campgrounds and the most frequently visited areas of the park.

Gary Ingram, the National Seashore’s superintendent stated in a news release:

“I am thankful that no visitors, residents, or employees were injured and no serious damage occurred to our historic buildings. We will make every effort to get the park open as soon as possible. We are thankful to our partners and the community for their support and understanding as we work diligently to reopen.” Park Superintendent, Gary Ingram, Sept. 7, 2019

Battered By Matthew, Irma, Dorian

While not direct hits, three hurricanes have now impacted the Florida-Georgia coastal area since October 2016. First was Hurricane Matthew on October 7, 2016 (that damaged the arrival docks at both Dungeness and Sea Camp on Cumberland Island). The Sea Camp dock was repaired allowing ferry service to resume (after three weeks) on October 28, 2016 (via one dock only, at Sea Camp). Across the river on neighboring Amelia Island, Matthew also severely damaged the Fernandina Harbor Marina. Work has been underway this year to get Fernandina’s city marina rebuilt, including removing old docks, dredging, and installing new docks.

Next Came Hurricane Irma

Just eleven months after Matthew, along came Hurricane Irma Sept. 10-11, 2017. The Dungeness dock, damaged by Hurricane Matthew, was further damaged by Irma. Taking a wallop on the mainland, the St. Marys, GA marina was destroyed. This included the St. Marys departure dock utilized for the National Park ferry concessioner to transport visitors to Cumberland Island.

Cumberland Island National Seashore visitation was closed for two months after Irma (reopening on November 12, 2017). An alternative departure dock in St. Marys was put into use, called “the Gateway.” (Pictured below, it was formerly the Gilman boathouse property).

Cumberland Ferry “Gateway” Dock, St. Marys, GA. (Photo from archives)

$3.5 Million-Plus Grant To Repair Cumberland Island National Seashore Boat Docks

The timing of this federal grant, awarded to help repair damages from natural disasters, seems a lucky coincidence, announced the day after Dorian. According to a press release issued by U.S. Representative Carter, Georgia 1st District:

“Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) today announced a United States Department of Transportation grant to repair three public boat docks on the Cumberland Island National Seashore. The $3,505,189 grant will repair damages to the docks. . .“ Washington, September 5, 2019 — Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.)

Further Status Updates

For further updates about Cumberland Island National Seashore, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/CumberlandIslandNPS/. Or visit the National Seashore’s website for more info and alerts.

