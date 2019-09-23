Wizard of Oz 2019 (Photo: Conner’s Facebook Page)

Conner’s A-Maize-ing Acres and Traders Hill Farm, both located here in Nassau County, have special events happening in fall 2019. Head to the west side of the County to visit these farms in Hilliard (about an hour’s drive from Fernandina Beach). Time on a farm is a nice change of scenery, with the shift from the summer beach season to the fall season of football and pumpkins.

Conner’s A-Maize-ing Acres Farm

Special autumn activities are featured at Conner’s A-Maize-ing Acres Farm, including the popular corn maze. Each year Conner’s reveals a design in the corn field. This year in 2019, it’s The Wizard of Oz. The farm has indicated it’s the best corn crop in years, for the maze.

Conner’s is a kid-friendly farm, featuring old-fashioned family fun. There are other farm activities for the kids besides the corn maze, including the popular cow train ride, barn yard animals, playground, wagon rides, pumpkin patch and sunflower field.

Conner’s Opening Day Sept. 28, 2019

Conner’s opening day is Saturday, September 28th, 2019 (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Note that on opening day, 9/28/19, Nassau County Residents will be admitted for $12 per person. The farm will also be open to the public on Saturdays during October (from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Conner’s general admission tickets are $15 (aged 5 to 64), $12 (aged 24 months to 4), and $12 (65+). In addition to the activities described above, special themed-events are happening on Saturdays in October.

Farm Heritage Day — October 26, 2019

For example, Saturday, October, 26, 2019, is Farm Heritage Day, featuring exhibits that are open from 11 am to 3 pm, plus a “Haunted Trail” at dark (in addition to all the other fall farm activities). Special exhibits are:

Antique Tractors

Broom Making

Bread & Butter Making

Cane Grinding & Syrup Making

Crafts

Goats & Cheese/Soap

Honey / Hives

Native American Indian Heritage

Sheep

Tractors

Haunted Trail Nights

Friday and Saturday nights, October 25th and 26th (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.), are the special “Haunted Trail” nights (tickets are $15). No flashlights are allowed. Conner’s indicates this activity is not recommended for kids under 10 years old.

Where is Conner’s? Address: 19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046. Have questions? Call Conner’s Farm: 904-879-5453. See much more info (and to buy tickets in advance online), by visiting Conner’s A-Maize-ing Acres Farm website, or follow on Facebook.

Traders Hill, An Aquaponics Farm

Did you know Nassau County, Florida is home to a large aquaponics farm? They utilize a combination of aquaculture & hydroponics to grow leafy greens. Watch the short video below, and see details of special fall event, “Back To The Farm Day” happening October 5, 2019.

Visit Traders Hill Farm Oct. 5, 2019 For Special Event Day

Traders Hill Farm in Hilliard grows romaine and specialty lettuces, plus micro greens. Some of the benefits of aquaponics farming is being able to “grow year-round, plant more per square foot, and use less than 10 percent of water compared to traditional ground farming,” according to their website.

“Back To The Farm Day” October 5, 2019

Visit Trader Hills Farm for a special fall event. Head to Hilliard October 5, 2019 for a day of activities from 10 am to 3 pm. Offering an educational opportunity to learn more about aquaponics plus fun things to do. The day features greenhouse and fish barn tours, hay rides, pony rides, a game zone, and music. There will also be a “vendor village” to shop, plus food trucks, including the Nassau County School Nutrition Association’s food truck.

To Benefit Feeding Northeast Florida

Traders Hill Farm and Feeding Northeast Florida have partnered to create this fun-filled day on the farm, with proceeds to benefit Feeding Northeast Florida. According to Traders Hill Farm, “Callahan and Hilliard Meats has donated 400 hotdogs. Combos will be available for $5 and proceeds donated to Feeding Northeast Florida.” Also, ice cream by K’s Kreamery will be available.

Traders Hill Back To The Farm Event 2019 (Photo: Facebook)

The Garden Produce has donated pumpkins for this event (to be sold for $5). The parking fee for “Back To The Farm” day is $5 (this goes to the Boy Scouts of America). For further info, follow Traders Hill Farm on Facebook.

Where is Traders Hill Farm? Address: 30771 Foghorn Lane, Hilliard, Florida 32046. Phone: 904-845-2627

Locally Grown, Locally Distributed

Some Fernandina Beach restaurants (and retailers such as Harris Teeter and Nassau Health Foods), source greens from Traders Hill Farm. Amelia Island restaurant partners include The Mustard Seed Cafe, The Patio Place, The Surf, David’s, Omni, and Townies. The Nassau County School District is also a partner. Learn lots more about sustainable food production and aquaponics by visiting the Traders Hill Farm website.