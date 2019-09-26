Walking Over Fort Clinch Drawbridge Toward Parade Grounds

Enjoy two vintage car shows at two of Fernandina’s vintage venues — Fort Clinch State Park and the downtown historic district.

Fall in Fernandina means opportunity to enjoy a long-running car show (the 8 Flags Car Show, now in its 23rd year). Plus more of a newcomer, the 2nd annual “Cars & Cannons.” Vintage cars will drive over the drawbridge and onto the Fort Clinch parade grounds for display.

Classic Cars & Cannons — Sept. 28, 2019

Watch video below, scenes of last year’s show, to see stunning aerials of Fernandina’s Fort Clinch with colorful cars dotting the parade grounds.

Video from Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau

The “Cars & Cannons” 2019 display features 60-plus vintage vehicles (presented by Auto Legends Amelia), a fundraiser to benefit the Friends of Fort Clinch.

Cannon Fire & Cars

The “Cars and Cannons” will be presented from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Attendees of the vintage car show pay the regular Florida State Park entry fee ($6 per vehicle at park gate — up to 8 passengers), and regular $2.50 per person to enter the Fort grounds. There will also be demonstrations of firing Fort cannons.

Visiting Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach is time well spent, any day of the year. But on this particular day, the car show is a bonus. Show attendees can also vote for their favorite vehicle, a “People’s Choice Award.”

Be A Friend!

Consider supporting the Friends of Fort Clinch by sending a $30 check for a one year membership, see more info. Funds raised go directly to park projects.

Fernandina’s Downtown Historic District

The other vintage venue hosting a car show this fall features the backdrop of Victorian-era architecture in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. Presented by Amelia Cruizers, this popular annual autumn event is a big show that attracts thousands downtown during the day to admire vintage cars (this year is the 23rd show).

Centre Street During Amelia Cruizers Car Show, Downtown Fernandina

8 Flags Car Show — Oct. 19, 2019

Hundreds of gleaming classic cars will be showcased along Fernandina’s Centre Street (spilling into some side streets, for eight blocks), on Saturday, October 19, 2019 (from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.). The show is free admission. Spend an autumn day downtown browsing this display of colorful eye candy. Centre Street is closed to regular vehicular traffic, so it’s a foot-friendly, pedestrian-only area, with plenty of photo ops. It’s a nice day to enjoy classic cars and spend some leisure time wandering around in downtown Fernandina Beach. Perhaps also grab a bite to eat or browse some shops.

8 Flags Car Show Is Happening Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Dreamy Day of Nostalgia

Car envy — for some, it’s a thing, especially when entwined with feelings of nostalgia. Seeing cars that were around back in the “good old days” trigger memories. Spotting a vehicle similar to one previously owned by parents, a friend or even ourselves — back in the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Vintage Vehicles Line Downtown Historic District’s Centre Street

Own A Vintage Vehicle?

Do you own a classic? There’s still time to support the downtown Fernandina show. See this Amelia Cruizers registration form ($25 fee to enter a classic car). The 8 Flags Car Show is also a fundraiser (for various charities). However, it’s too late to show a car at Fort Clinch this weekend, but perhaps keep it in mind for next year.