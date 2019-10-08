Amelia Cruizers Presents The 8 Flags Car Show Downtown

Amelia Cruizers Event — Oct. 19, 2019

Downtown Fernandina’s Victorian-era streetscape is the venue of a popular autumn event. Presented by Amelia Cruizers, this annual classic car show is a big event that attracts thousands. Head downtown to browse the display (free admission) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 (from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

8 Flags Car Show Is Happening Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

23rd Annual 8 Flags Car Show

The 23rd Annual 8 Flags Car Show will feature hundreds of classic cars showcased along Fernandina’s Centre Street (and spilling onto some side streets). Centre Street is closed to regular vehicular traffic, so enjoy a foot-friendly, pedestrian-only area, offering plenty of photo ops. There’s music as well, filtering through the streetscape. Popular hits of the past further adds to the show’s vibe. This is a perfect day to spend some leisure time wandering around downtown and grab a bite to eat or enjoy a drink.

Vintage Vehicles Line Downtown Historic District’s Centre Street

Day of Nostalgia

Car envy — for some, it’s a thing, especially when entwined with feelings of nostalgia. Seeing cars that were around back in the “good old days” often brings long ago memories to surface. Some spot a vehicle similar to one previously owned by parents, or a friend (even ourselves) — back in the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. It can be bittersweet, since some wish they still had those vehicles.

Related Content

Also see a related article with video of the 8 Flags Car Show previously broadcast on the “My Classic Car” television show with host Dennis Gage, from downtown Fernandina Beach.

Own A Vintage Vehicle?

Do you own a classic? The 8 Flags Car Show is a fundraiser for various charities. Only those entering a vehicle in the show pay an entry fee ($25 or $30). The 2019 show is limited to 300 registrants. See this Amelia Cruizers registration form (including day of show entries).