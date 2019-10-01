Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor is shaded in yellow in the map above, along the Atlantic coastal area of America’s southeast. This established federal “National Heritage Area” recognizes the unique history and culture of the Gullah Geechee people of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Locally, this corridor runs though two barrier islands here at the Florida-Georgia border — Cumberland Island, GA and Amelia Island, FL.

$200,000 Award For 2-Year Project

“We are pleased to share that the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA is partnered with Cumberland Island National Seashore on a two-year, $200K project to better document and interpret the lives of the African and Gullah Geechee men, women and children who once lived on that island.” Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor (9/27/2019 Facebook Post)

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The funds will help to support further research to better understand what happened to the descendants of Cumberland Island’s Gullah Geechee people. Also, to explore more about how their departure from Cumberland Island to the mainland impacted Camden County, Georgia’s Gullah Geechee heritage.

“The end result will be new interpretive signage on Cumberland Island, educational curricula for students and other teaching tools,” according to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor’s announcement.

More About Gullah Geechee People

“The Gullah/Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans from various ethnic groups of west and central Africa. Brought to the New World and forced to work on the plantations of coastal South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida, Gullah/Geechee people have retained many aspects of their African heritage due to the geographic barriers of the coastal landscape and the strong sense of place and family of Gullah/Geechee community members.” Source: National Park Service

$1 Million For Preservation Projects

Several other projects have also been announced, in addition to the Cumberland Island site, in other areas of the Gullah Geechee corridor, for a total of more than $1 million. This funding will help support work to document and preserve Gullah Geechee heritage.

Learn more about the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.