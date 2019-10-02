Kingsley Plantation House, Circa 1798

Harvest Day is a special annual event (free admission), held each autumn at Kingsley Plantation, part of the Timucuan Preserve. This year, visit Florida’s oldest existing plantation house and grounds on October 12, 2019 to experience a day filled with demonstrations of activities that would have taken place at the plantation in a former era. According to the National Park Service, the Kingsley Plantation house, constructed in 1798, “is the oldest planter’s residence still standing in Florida.”

Fort George Island

Kingsley Plantation is located a bit south of Amelia Island, on Fort George Island. It’s about a 20-minute drive once over the south end bridge (crossing the Nassau Sound), onto Heckscher Drive. A scenic route through Big and Little Talbot Islands, then onto Fort George Island. Park visitors will drive a road through forested land when approaching Kingsley. However, at one time, most of Fort George Island (1,000 acres) had been cultivated for crops. The cleared fields used for agriculture in the plantation era, have now grown back to forest. Today, the Kingsley Plantation park property encompasses 60 acres.

Kingsley Plantation Barn, Fort George Island

October 12, 2019 Event

The plantation grounds will be filled with reenactors, including the firing vintage weapons during special demonstrations. Harvest Day event hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 12th. Crops grown here included sea island cotton and indigo (for making blue dye), two cash crops of the plantation era.

Watch Living History Activities

There’s an interpretive history garden on the grounds, a plot growing samples of these crops. Watch cooking, spinning and weaving, tabby making, musket demonstrations, and the harvest of Sea Island cotton and indigo.

“These interactive demonstrations are a great way for families to learn together. We invite families to help with tasks such as cotton ginning, and producing indigo dye.” Park Superintendent, Chris Hughes

Riverfront View At Kingsley Plantation House, Fort George Island

Beautiful Waterfront Views

The plantation has the main house itself (c. 1798) on the Fort George River waterfront, plus adjacent kitchen house c. 1814, and a large barn. Roam the plantation grounds that include the ruins of 25 tabby slave cabins, circa 1814 (of the 32 that had once existed). Wander along the riverbank and walk upon the dock. The property’s setting along the river offers an amazing panoramic waterfront view.

Kingsley Plantation Tabby Slave Cabin Ruins

Who Were The Kingsleys?

The plantation bears the name of a planter and slave trader, Zephaniah Kingsley, who married one of his slaves and set her free. Anna Kingsley was an African woman who became a plantation manager and business woman. She was an intriguing individual of the plantation era.

The Kingsley property provides a glimpse of plantation life of the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries.

“The slave cabins are registered on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the most intact examples of the plantation system in Florida. . . perhaps the most graphic evidence of slave living quarters and daily life experiences in the state.” National Park Service

For further information, see this National Park Service online brochure about Kingsley Plantation and slavery. Also visit the Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve website.