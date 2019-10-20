Henry’s Home Town, Yulee, To Celebrate Star Player (Photo: ESPN Twitter)

It’s long overdue for Derrick Henry to receive the recognition he deserves from his home town. Henry, who attended Yulee High School, went on win the Heisman Trophy while playing for the Univ. of Alabama. He is now an NFL star running back with the Tennessee Titans.

New Yulee Signs To Recognize Football Star

Signs recognizing Henry will at last be posted in several places around Yulee. They will be the “Home of …” signs like you’ll see in other places where a star athlete grew up.

Henry returns to Yulee regularly, a motivation for many local youths. Not only did he win the Heisman, an award given to the top college football player each year, he also set the national all-time high school rushing record while at Yulee High.

Finally, he’ll be immortalized for these amazing accomplishments. It’ll be a good day for everyone. Overdue, but good.

Editor’s note: The date set for Derrick Henry’s “Welcome To Yulee” sign unveiling ceremony is Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 3 pm. Henry is expected to be present at the event to be held at the Old Sheriff’s Administration Building, 50 Bobby Moore Circle, Yulee, FL 32097. (See Nassau County news release for further information.)

