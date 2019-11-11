Downtown Fernandina Beach

Taste of Amelia Culinary Crawl Downtown Fernandina

Taste of Amelia Event 2019

The 34th annual“Taste of Amelia – – A Culinary Crawl” is happening in downtown Fernandina Beach on November 16, 2019 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Get a taste of the Fernandina dining scene as you stroll around downtown.

Fernandina’s Old Train Depot, Centre St., Downtown

The event’s “home base” is near the foot of Centre Street by the marina at the Old Train Depot (Amelia Island Welcome Center).

Amelia Island’s long running culinary event is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Fund. Just last year, they gave nearly $50,000 to Nassau County high school seniors.

Participating Amelia Island Restaurants

The Rotary Club has announced the participating restaurants for this year’s “Taste Of Amelia” event as follows:

Pepper’s Mexican Grill, Pablo’s Mexican Cuisine, The Patio Place, Arte Pizza, The Crab Trap, Espana Restaurant, The Amelia Tavern, Cafe Karibo, Amelia Island Coffee, The Salty Pelican, Nana Teresa’s Bake Shop, Surcheros Fresh Grill, Salt Life Food Shack, Nassau Health Foods, Indulge Food Truck and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Culinary Crawl Tickets

Tickets cost $40 per person, and can be purchased online via EVENTBRITE. To pick up tickets, go to the train depot.