On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, special events are being held in Fernandina Beach to honor veterans. In the morning, watch the 11 am parade downtown. In the evening, there’s a special tribute to veterans at Fort Clinch beginning at 7 pm, an illuminated nighttime event. This once-a-year program is the excellent “History of the American Solider.”

Veterans Day Parade Nov. 9, 2019

Fernandina Beach Veterans Parade (photo from archives)

On Saturday morning on November 9, 2019, a Veterans Day Parade will be held beginning at 11 am in downtown Fernandina Beach, sponsored by the American Legion Post 54 Florida.

Veterans Parade, American Legion Post 54 (photo from archives)

The parade will depart Central Park heading toward downtown west on Ash Street, then turn one block on 2nd, and continue up Centre Street heading east back to the park.

History of the American Solider

Fort Clinch presents this annual salute to veterans with reenactors representing soldiers of every major U.S. military conflict in American history dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Evening Tribute, History of American Solider, Fort Clinch

November 9, 2019 Event

This nighttime program will enlighten visitors of America’s military past in a dramatic, stirring fashion. Reenactors in military uniforms of each period are presented with narration to tell the tale of the time period, some firing vintage weapons. The program is accompanied with music of each historic period, adding to the experience. It’s an all round, excellent remembrance of military history and salute to those who served. (NOTE: The fort will also have daytime exhibits from 9 AM to 5 PM on Sat., Nov. 9th).

Admission Can of Food

For the evening event, instead of the usual $6 fee per carload at the Fort entrance gate, bring one can of food per person for admittance on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019. Entry to Fort Clinch State Park for the event starts at 6 pm with the presentation beginning at 7 pm (until 8:30 pm). The canned food is to be donated to the Barnabas Center.

Bring Beach Chairs & Blankets

Also bring beach chairs and blankets to be comfortable. The potential for November evening breezes at the waterfront Fortress means it could be chilly at the Fort’s parade grounds after dark. The Citizen Support Organization, “Friends of Ft. Clinch,” helped with this program by funding the cost for professional sound and lights.

Veterans Tribute, History of the American Soldier

While Fort Clinch hosts re-enactments the first weekend of each month throughout the year, this annual event held in November in honor of Veterans Day, is an extra special presentation.

Fort Clinch State Park

Fort Clinch State Park is located at 2601 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach. For more info or questions, call Fort Clinch State Park at 904-277-7274.