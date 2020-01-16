Dining Out At The Sprouting Project

2020 Sprouting Project, Amelia Island

A farm-to-table experience awaits at Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s Sprouting Project. Each month a special dining adventure offers a tour of the impressive on site chef’s garden. The tour includes an aquaponic greenhouse, barrel room and apiary. Then enjoy a 5-course meal featuring seasonal ingredients. The 2020 monthly dinners feature citrus, honey, magnolia, rhubarb, pumpkin, pecan, elderberry, truffles and more (see full 12-month dinner list further below) .

Dining Al Fresco

Each Sprouting Project Dinner begins with a cocktail reception at 6 pm. During the cocktail hour, guests sip on “harvest-inspired cocktails and passed bites,” while taking a tour of the grounds. (Watch short Sprouting Project video below to see the setting of these al fresco dinners).

Dinner Hours 6-8:30 P.M.

After the cocktail hour tour, dinner is served at 7 pm. This outdoor epicurean experience is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates during calendar year 2020:

Sprouting Project Dinner Dates 2020:

January 25, 2020 — Egg

February 15, 2020 — Citrus

March 7, 2020 — Magnolia

April 11, 2020 — Asparagus

May 23, 2020 — Rhubarb

June 6, 2020 — Tomato

July 11, 2020 — Stone Fruit

August 22, 2020 — Elderberry

September 12, 2020 — Honey

October 10, 2020 — Pumpkin

November 14, 2020 — Pecan

December 11, 2020 — Truffle*

December 12, 2020 — Truffle*

December 13, 2020 — Truffle*

Tour Greenhouse, Barrel Room, Apiary At Omni

Sprouting Project Dinner Ticket Cost:

The 2020 Sprouting Project dinner tickets cost $92.50 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charge. The special December 2020 dates asterisked * above reflect the truffle dining events at a higher ticket price of $140.

Omni Amelia Island Plantation Address:

39 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Dinner Reservations:

Questions? Call Omni’s concierge at 904-432-1467. Dinner reservations are required, visit Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s website to purchase dinner tickets online.