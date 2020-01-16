Categories
Garden Travel Winter

Dining Out At The Sprouting Project

Sprouting Project dinners begin with a cocktail hour tour of Omni’s aquaponic greenhouse, barrel room and apiary followed by a harvest-inspired 5-course meal.

The Sprouting Project Farm-To-Table Dining Omni Amelia Island Plantation (Facebook Photo)
2020 Sprouting Project, Amelia Island

A farm-to-table experience awaits at Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s Sprouting Project.  Each month a special dining adventure offers a tour of the impressive on site chef’s garden. The tour includes an aquaponic greenhouse, barrel room and apiary. Then enjoy a 5-course meal featuring seasonal ingredients. The 2020 monthly dinners feature citrus, honey, magnolia, rhubarb, pumpkin, pecan, elderberry, truffles and more (see full 12-month dinner list further below) .

Dining Al Fresco

Each Sprouting Project Dinner begins with a cocktail reception at 6 pm. During the cocktail hour, guests sip on “harvest-inspired cocktails and passed bites,” while taking a tour of the grounds. (Watch short Sprouting Project video below to see the setting of these al fresco dinners).

Apiary Beekeeper Omni Amelia Island Plantation Sprouting Project
Dinner Hours 6-8:30 P.M.

After the cocktail hour tour, dinner is served at 7 pm.  This outdoor epicurean experience is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates during calendar year 2020:

Sprouting Project Dinner Dates 2020:
  • January 25, 2020 — Egg  
  • February 15, 2020 — Citrus
  • March 7, 2020 — Magnolia
  • April 11, 2020 — Asparagus
  • May 23, 2020 — Rhubarb
  • June 6, 2020 — Tomato
  • July 11, 2020 — Stone Fruit
  • August 22, 2020 — Elderberry
  • September 12, 2020 — Honey
  • October 10, 2020 — Pumpkin
  • November 14, 2020 — Pecan
  • December 11, 2020 — Truffle*
  • December 12, 2020 — Truffle*
  • December 13, 2020 — Truffle*
Tour Greenhouse, Barrel Room, Apiary At Omni
Sprouting Project Dinner Ticket Cost:

The 2020 Sprouting Project dinner tickets cost  $92.50 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charge.  The special December 2020 dates asterisked * above reflect the truffle dining events at a higher ticket price of $140.

Omni Amelia Island Plantation Address:

39 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Dinner Reservations:

Questions? Call Omni’s concierge at 904-432-1467. Dinner reservations are required, visit Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s website to purchase dinner tickets online.