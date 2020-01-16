Dining Out At The Sprouting Project

2020 Sprouting Project, Amelia Island
A farm-to-table experience awaits at Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s Sprouting Project. Each month a special dining adventure offers a tour of the impressive on site chef’s garden. The tour includes an aquaponic greenhouse, barrel room and apiary. Then enjoy a 5-course meal featuring seasonal ingredients. The 2020 monthly dinners feature citrus, honey, magnolia, rhubarb, pumpkin, pecan, elderberry, truffles and more (see full 12-month dinner list further below) .
Dining Al Fresco
Each Sprouting Project Dinner begins with a cocktail reception at 6 pm. During the cocktail hour, guests sip on “harvest-inspired cocktails and passed bites,” while taking a tour of the grounds. (Watch short Sprouting Project video below to see the setting of these al fresco dinners).
Dinner Hours 6-8:30 P.M.
After the cocktail hour tour, dinner is served at 7 pm. This outdoor epicurean experience is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates during calendar year 2020:
Sprouting Project Dinner Dates 2020:
- January 25, 2020 — Egg
- February 15, 2020 — Citrus
- March 7, 2020 — Magnolia
- April 11, 2020 — Asparagus
- May 23, 2020 — Rhubarb
- June 6, 2020 — Tomato
- July 11, 2020 — Stone Fruit
- August 22, 2020 — Elderberry
- September 12, 2020 — Honey
- October 10, 2020 — Pumpkin
- November 14, 2020 — Pecan
- December 11, 2020 — Truffle*
- December 12, 2020 — Truffle*
- December 13, 2020 — Truffle*
Sprouting Project Dinner Ticket Cost:
The 2020 Sprouting Project dinner tickets cost $92.50 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charge. The special December 2020 dates asterisked * above reflect the truffle dining events at a higher ticket price of $140.
Omni Amelia Island Plantation Address:
39 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Dinner Reservations:
Questions? Call Omni’s concierge at 904-432-1467. Dinner reservations are required, visit Omni Amelia Island Plantation’s website to purchase dinner tickets online.