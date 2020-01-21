Watch “Winning Amelia” About Concours d’Elegance

Signature Annual Event

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary, is happening March 5-8, 2020. But before then, tune into “Winning Amelia,” an hour long feature about the Amelia Concours, to be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network January 28, 2020. The “Winning Amelia,” TV program (watch video trailer further below), will feature footage from past shows plus provide a preview of this year’s 2020 Silver Anniversary show.

Also read more below about two popular, FREE Concours events happening in March 2020. One is “Cars & Coffee At The Concours,” at The Golf Club of Amelia. The other free event is happening in downtown Fernandina Beach, when a selection of Concours d’Elegance cars will be on display along Centre Street.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is held at the Ritz-Carlton and The Golf Club of Amelia Island in March each year. The big event, the “Field of Dreams,” is Sunday, March 8, 2020 (9:30 am to 4:30 pm). It’s the centerpiece event when 300 or so rare collector vehicles — some of the finest in the world — will be on display along the 10th and 18th fairways.

The Amelia Concours delivers the wow factor every year on this northeast Florida barrier island. It’s a mix of glamour, history, intrigue, and aesthetic stimulation everywhere you look. Many who travel to Amelia Island for this annual March event share a common love of automotive history. But you don’t have to be a car buff to enjoy this show.

Shaping Automotive History

The television program to be broadcast on January 28, 2020 isn’t just about winning awards. It’s about the “winning drivers, winning designers, and winning stories,” that have helped shape automotive history.

“Winning Amelia,” NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will broadcast “Winning Amelia” (presented by Hagerty), on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9 PM EST (with a replay at midnight EST). Watch the video trailer below.

As noted in the video, this amazing event is a blend of passion, history, invention and competition.

Concours d’Elegance — March 8, 2020

The event’s reputation precedes itself, known for its excellence and diversity. Car collectors, industry experts, and auto enthusiasts convene here at the Florida-Georgia border to experience this Amelia Island event. The Concours, with its varied activities over several days, attracts around 30,000 and has global appeal.

The Amelia Concours d’Elegance is the two-time winner of the International Historic Motoring Awards. Many auto aficionados have said that “The Amelia” is their favorite Concours event to experience each year.

Two Popular, Free Events

Each year “The Amelia” presents ticketed events — the centerpiece Sunday show, plus many other events including seminars, road tours, and collector car auctions. Plus, there are a few free events for the public (see below).

Free Downtown Display — March 6, 2020

Concours d’Elegance Cars, Downtown Fernandina

A very popular community event (free to the public), happens in downtown Fernandina’s historic district. A variety of Concours d’Elegance vehicles will depart from The Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton on The Reliable Carriers’ Eight Flags Road Tour. This is a selection of Concours-registered vehicles only that will go on a road tour and arrive in downtown Fernandina around 11:30 to noon (and drive away by around 2 pm). Don’t miss this Friday, March 6, 2020 free display, a “sneak peek” sampling of what will appear on Sunday’s “Field of Dreams,” the centerpiece event, the Concours d’Elegance.

Cars & Coffee At The Concours — March 7, 2020

Another popular, free event is “Cars and Coffee At The Concours,” featuring hundreds of classic cars, a gift to the local community. This year “Cars & Coffee” is happening on Saturday, March 7, 2020 (from 9 am to 1 pm) at The Golf Club of Amelia (next to the Ritz-Carlton). Presented by Heacock Classic, over 450 classic and exotic cars from local car clubs will be displayed on the fairways.

Amelia Concours Tickets

Purchase Amelia Concours d’Elegance tickets in advance by January 31, 2020 for the centerpiece show on Sunday, March 8, 2020 to save the most with special early ticket price of $100 (see price list below with deadline dates):

Admission Adult: $100 – Purchased Oct. 15 – Jan. 31, 2020

Admission Adult: $125 – Purchased Feb. 1 – March 7, 2020

Admission Adult: $150 – Gate/Day of Event

For more info and to purchase tickets online, visit The Amelia Concours website.

The Amelia Concours Foundation

The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.5 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and other local and national charities since 1996.

