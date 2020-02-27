Amelia Concours d’Elegance 2020 Highlights

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Golf Club of Amelia

Silver Anniversary

It’s the 25th Anniversary of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. With a global reputation for excellence, the show’s events are happening March 5-8, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club of Amelia.

March 5-8, 2020

The main event is Sunday’s big show happening March 8, 2020 (from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). It’s the day when hundreds of rare, seldom-seen collector vehicles will be showcased along the golf course. Roger Penske — racer, team owner, and international businessman — is this year’s honoree.

ROAD TOUR: Concours Cars, Atlantic Ave., Passing Egans Creek

Free Downtown Fernandina Display

A variety of these Concours d’Elegance vehicles will depart from The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island on Friday, March 6, 2020 (at around 8 am). They end up downtown in Fernandina Beach around lunch time for a free public display. The Reliable Carriers’ Eight Flags Road Tour is a popular event, and features a selection of Concours-registered vehicles only. The drivers enjoy a ride, stopping at various places around Amelia Island. Amelia Island Living photographed some of the road tour cars last year (pictured above), as they cruised along Atlantic Ave. passing by Egans Creek, on their way to park downtown.

After the morning drive around, the road tour participants park their rare collector vehicles along Centre Street. The public is welcomed to browse this free display (pictured below).

Concours d’Elegance Display Downtown (Photo: Archives 2019)

In past years, these beautiful cars typically start arriving along Centre Street around 11:30 to noon and depart by around 2 pm. Don’t miss this window of opportunity on Friday, March 6, 2020 to wander around downtown during this free “sneak peek” sampling of Amelia Concours d’Elegance show cars.

Cars & Coffee At The Concours

Cars & Coffee at the Amelia Concours, another free event, is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at The Golf Club of Amelia Island. Presented by Heacock Classic and Collier Car Clubs, over 450 classic and exotic cars from local car clubs will be displayed on the fairways. (See related article about Cars & Coffee at the Amelia Concours 2020.)

Photo credit: Amelia Concours d’Elegance, Facebook

Concours d’Elegance Highlights

A special class of Loziers will be on display at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in 2020. Loziers “deserve a special place on The Amelia’s Silver Anniversary field.” They might be the most ‘American’ marque of all,” said Bill Warner, founder and Chairman of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

“ They are rare and glorious cars; only about 30 are thought to exist in America. Loziers are big, fast, powerful, expensive and built to uncompromising standards. Yet now they’re all but unknown. “ Bill Warner, founder & Chairman, Amelia Concours d’Elegance.

More highlights of the 25th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Sun., March 8, 2020 include:

Roger Penske (Honoree) & Cars of Roger Penske (5 Team Penske Indianapolis 500-winners)

(Honoree) & Cars of Roger Penske (5 Team Penske Indianapolis 500-winners) Mid-Engine Corvette Prototypes

Cars of Harley Earl — The great General Motors stylist’s most famous dream cars & successful productions cars. Earl was “the arbiter of style for the entire American auto industry,” for 40 years.

Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows

Porsche Firsts

Cars of Scaglietti

Dream Cars on MotorXpo

Collector Car Auctions

Each year in March during Concours Week, the world’s top auction houses (including RM Sotheby’s, Gooding & Company, and Bonhams), sell some of the world’s most valuable vehicles on Amelia Island.

Collector Cars Vs. Real Estate

When the Amelia Concours week rolls around, a single collector car can sell for much more than the highest-priced waterfront estate home on this northeast Florida barrier island. Amelia Island Living eMagazine in past years has compared the prices of high-end real estate here on the island, to this other investment class — rare collector automobiles.

Ferrari Pre-Sale Estimate $9 – $11 Million

Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island sale at Omni Amelia Island Plantation, scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, is offering a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider. This dream machine has a pre-sale estimate of $9 to $11 million.

Bugatti Pre-Sale Estimate $6.5 – $9.5 Million

Bonhams is offering a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport Roadster (factory coachwork, Jean Bugatti Design), LOT 123, to be offered at their Thursday, March 5, 2020 sale at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course. The pre-sale estimate is $6.5 to $9.5 million.

For those not familiar with the collector car market, these prices might surprise for just one vehicle. Others may recall that another Ferrari sold on Amelia Island back in 2016 for over $17 million. It was a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, offered by Gooding & Company, sold for $17,160,000 at their March 11, 2016 sale.

RM Sotheby’s

Held at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, RM Sotheby’s collector car preview and auction is March 6-7, 2020. (Flip through RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island 2020 sale catalogue to browse the lots.)

Amelia Concours Tickets

Purchase tickets in advance before Sunday, March 8, 2020 for a $25 discount. Adult admission is $125 (purchased Feb. 1 – March 7, 2020). Tickets are $150 at the gate/day of event. For more info and to purchase tickets online, visit the Amelia Concours website.

Where To Park?

With thousands arriving on Amelia Island to attend events, where to park? The main parking LOT A ( Concours Spectator Parking) is off Bailey Road (at roundabout), and offers shuttle service to the “Cars & Coffee” event on Sat., March 7th ($10 fee), parking lot open 8 am to 5 pm. On Sunday, March 8th, LOT A parking with shuttle service to the Concours d’Elegance is $20 fee (parking lot open 7 am to 6 pm). The parking lots closer to the event area located at The Golf Club of Amelia — LOTS B & C — cost $40. See more info, Concours parking map.

The Amelia Concours Foundation

The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.5 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and other local and national charities since 1996.

