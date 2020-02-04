Amelia Island Book Festival 2020

Inspiring Book Lovers of All Ages

For two decades, the Amelia Island Book Festival, a nonprofit organization, has invited readers and writers to hear from top authors. Plus enjoy workshops, readings and other events.

A three-day celebration of the written word, Amelia Island Book Festival engages adults and young people in the joy of reading and writing. The Festival features a series of events with New York Times best-selling authors, independent publishers and authors, award programs and workshops.

Highlights of 20th Annual Book Festival

* FREE * Authors’ Expo and Readers’ Extravaganza – Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Fernandina Beach Middle School (from 9 am to 5 pm). This is a free family event featuring more than 100 noted authors in presentations, breakout sessions, book signings and book sales, along with food and entertainment.

– (from 9 am to 5 pm). This is a free family event featuring more than 100 noted authors in presentations, breakout sessions, book signings and book sales, along with food and entertainment. Writers’ Workshop – Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Florida State College, Betty P. Cook Nassau Center, hosted by New York Times best-selling author Sandra Brown. (Tickets $125 advance registration until Feb. 11, 2020, includes lunch. $145 after February 11, 2020 or at door.) Student tickets $95 (18 years of age or in college, must show valid student ID).

at the Florida State College, Betty P. Cook Nassau Center, hosted by New York Times best-selling author Sandra Brown. (Tickets $125 advance registration until Feb. 11, 2020, includes lunch. $145 after February 11, 2020 or at door.) Student tickets $95 (18 years of age or in college, must show valid student ID). Book Festival Gala – Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation, including cocktail reception, sit-down dinner, music and more with literary stars David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Kathy Reichs, Sharon Robinson and Margot Lee Shetterly. (Tickets start at $185)

Authors In Schools Program

AIBF’s “Authors in Schools” program not only aims to put a book in the hand of every student in Nassau County, Florida, but also place the book’s author right in front of them in their own classroom or school auditorium.

According to the Amelia Island Book Festival, “Thirty different authors will present to more than 13,000 students at Nassau County schools.” Through event ticket sales and the generosity of sponsors, donors, and members, AIBF has purchased books for each of these students. The Book Island Festival, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about the full schedule of events and to buy tickets or make a donation to the Authors In Schools program, visit AmeliaIslandBookFestival.com.

Source: Press Release Feb. 3, 2020