Cars & Coffee At The Concours 2020

Photo credit: Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Amelia Island Event March 7, 2020

Cars & Coffee at the Amelia Concours, a free event, is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at The Golf Club of Amelia Island. Presented by Heacock Classic and Collier Car Clubs, over 450 classic and exotic cars from local car clubs will be displayed on the fairways.

2020 Cars & Coffee at the Concours

Cars & Coffee at the Concours attracts individuals with a diverse array of “vintage, exotic, and collectible vehicles” who drive their prized possession to the show field to gather and chat with “like-minded enthusiasts.” It’s a “celebration of the automotive enthusiast’s spirit,” according to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

As noted above, Cars & Coffee at the Concours is free for spectators. The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance views this event as a gift to the community. It’s a family-friendly “thank you” for supporting the Concours d’Elegance and making the award-winning show, now in its 25th year, a reality.

Datsun Z Cars

This year the Amelia Concours will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Z Car at this year’s Cars & Coffee. On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Golden Anniversary of the 240Z will be celebrated with a focused Nissan/ Datsun corral at Cars & Coffee.

Concours d’Lemons Florida 2020

Also at Cars & Coffee on Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Concours d’Lemons “returns to ruin the Amelia Island Concours week with oil leaks and questionable automotive design. Oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world will be celebrated. As always, Concours d’Lemons is FREE to participate and spectate. That way you get what you pay for,” says Hagerty, sponsoring the d’Lemons event along with Classic Motorsports Magazine.

Where To Park?

With thousands arriving on Amelia Island to attend various events, where to park? The main parking LOT A ( Concours Spectator Parking) is off Bailey Road (at first round about coming from SR200). There’s shuttle service to the “Cars & Coffee” event on Sat., March 7th ($10 parking fee), the lot is open 8 am to 5 pm.

Sunday’s Big Show, March 8, 2020

Tickets for the big event — the main Sunday show — the 25th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on March 8, 2020 — are available online. The Concours show hours Sunday are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Sunday Show — Amelia Concours Ticket Prices



Admission Adult: $125 – Purchased Feb.1-March 7, 2020

Admission Adult: $150 – Gate/Day of Event

Parking Sun., Mar. 8, 2020

On Sunday, March 8th, LOT A parking with shuttle service to the Concours d’Elegance costs $20 (parking lot open 7 am to 6 pm). The parking lots closer to the main event area located at The Golf Club of Amelia — LOTS B & C — cost $40 to park. See more info, Concours parking map.

Amelia Island Concours Foundation

The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.5 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and other local and national charities since 1996.

For more info and to purchase Concours tickets for the Sunday show, visit the Amelia Concours website.