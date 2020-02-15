Niña & Pinta Tours At Fernandina Harbor

Niña & Pinta, Fernandina Harbor (Photo archives, 2014)

Tour “Floating Museums”

The Niña & Pinta, historic replicas or “floating museums,” will sail into Fernandina Harbor Marina the afternoon of April 23, 2020. Some local residents may recall these tall ships were here at Fernandina’s Harbor six years ago, back in March 2014. (The ship photos seen here were taken during that previous Fernandina Beach visit.)

St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance

In cooperation with the City of Fernandina Beach, the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance, has organized this spring 2020 visit of the Columbus Foundation ships. Caravel-style 15th century sailing ships:

“The Niña is an exact replica. She is regarded as the most accurate reproduction ever constructed. The Pinta was built 15 feet longer and 8 feet wider than the original, so she can accommodate more people, and be used for dockside charters/events.” Quote: The Columbus Foundation

Niña at Fernandina Harbor (photo archives 2014)

Niña & Pinta Tours Apr. 24 – May 3, 2020

Deck tours of the Niña and Pinta will be open to the public starting April 24, 2020 through May 3, 2020. (Tour tickets are required, see admission prices/tour hours further below).

Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival

The Niña and Pinta will be docked downtown in Fernandina’s harbor and open for tours during the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival happening May 1 – 3, 2020.

About The St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance promotes the history of tall ships and organizes events around the southern coast of Georgia and northern coast of Florida.

Niña & Pinta at Fernandina Harbor (photo archives 2014)

Tours Hours 9 AM – 6 PM

Both self-guided and guided tours are offered. General admission, self-guided tour hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, April 24-May 3, 2020 at Fernandina Harbor Marina. Those aboard during general admission tours can see displays, learn about the ships’ mechanics, and speak with the crew. The Pinta has a gift shop.

Tour Ticket Fees:

General Admission Tickets: Adults $8.50; Seniors $7.50 (60+); Kids $6.50 (5-16); Free (4 and under).

Adults $8.50; Seniors $7.50 (60+); Kids $6.50 (5-16); Free (4 and under). Group Tours: $5 per person (15-person minimum, advance reservations). Arrive 15 minutes before tour appointment.

Guided Group Tours

Guided tours require a minimum of 15 or more (discounted $5 tickets for groups), and require advance registration via Columbus Foundation website form. Group tours take about 30-45 minutes (time split between the two ships). The Columbus Foundation will reply back to your group and take payment (all major credit cards are accepted). Questions about group tours? Call the Columbus Foundation at 787-672-2152.

Related Content

“Welcome Back To Fernandina Harbor Marina” article and photographs of new marina docks. (The south basin reopened in January 2020, after being closed since October 2016’s Hurricane Matthew.)

More about the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, including this year’s entertainment headliners — bands playing free concerts on the riverfront stage Sat., May 2nd and Sun., May 3, 2020.

Previous Niña & Pinta in Fernandina visit (March 2014).

Questions about the tall ship visit? eMail the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance at [email protected] or call: 912-254-0110 .