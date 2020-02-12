Southern Living’s Idea House Sold For $3.55 Million

Southern Living’s 2019 Idea House

– Amelia Island Real Estate & Development –

Southern Living’s 2019 Idea House at the Crane Island community in Fernandina Beach was recently sold, but home tours are ongoing (tour info further below).

Crane Island River House

A lovely home, inside and out, the property was listed for sale back in July 2019 for $3,995,000, furnished. The builder of Southern Living’s 2019 Idea House was Riverside Homes of Jacksonville. Architects were Historical Concepts of Atlanta. The interior designer was Heather Chadduck Interiors & Design (Southern Living’s former style director).

Sold For $3.55 Million

Southern Living’s 2019 Idea House on Lot#27 at Crane Island sold for $3,550,000. The deed/sale was recorded by the Nassau County Clerk on January 30, 2020.

Southern Living’s 2019 Idea House On Intracoastal Waterway

Home Tours Open Thru Mar. 29, 2020

The 2019 Idea House was initially opened to the public for tours last summer through mid-December 2019. Over 15,000 visitors toured the home, “raising over $100K for charity, the Amelia Island Museum of History,” according to Crane Island. The Idea House tours reopened January 15, 2020 and will continue through March 29, 2020. Home tour tickets cost $22 and can be purchased online in advance at Eventbrite.com.

Real Estate Vs. Collector Cars

Amelia Island Living eMagazine over the years has compared the prices of high-end waterfront estates here on Amelia Island, to another investment class — rare collector automobiles. Each year in March, the world’s top auction houses (including RM Sotheby’s, Gooding & Company, and Bonhams), sell some of the world’s most valuable vehicles on Amelia Island.

When the Amelia Concours week rolls around, a single collector car can sell for more than the highest priced waterfront estate on this northeast Florida barrier island.

Bugatti Pre-Sale Estimate $6.5 – $9.5 Million

Bonhams is offering a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport Roadster (factory coachwork, Jean Bugatti Design), LOT 123, to be offered at their Thursday, March 5, 2020 sale at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course. The pre-sale estimate is $6.5 to $9.5 million.

Ferrari Pre-Sale Estimate $9 – $11 Million

Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island sale, scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, is offering a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider. This dream machine has a pre-sale estimate of $9 to $11 million.

For those not familiar with the collector car market, these prices may seem startling for just one vehicle. Some may recall that another Ferrari sold on Amelia Island back in 2016 for over $17 million. It was a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, offered by Gooding & Company, sold for $17,160,000 at their March 11, 2016 sale.

Outdoor Fireplace, Screened Porch, Southern Living Idea House

Dream House or Dream Machine?

Imagine accepting a gift of a dream house or dream machine (and it had to be kept till death do you part). Would you rather sit on the porch of a waterfront estate? Or sit behind the wheel of a rare collector car? Sleep on it, and keep dreaming.

