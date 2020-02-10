Will Ferrari Fetch $9 Million-Plus At Amelia Island Sale?

1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

Gooding & Company, the auction house acclaimed for selling some of the world’s most significant and valuable Ferraris ever offered, has announced an outstanding 250 GT California Spider to headline its one-day event in Amelia Island, Florida, on March 6, 2020.

“Great California Spiders are always sought-after, and often incite emotions of a sublime motoring experience,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company.

“It is always exciting for me as an enthusiast to deliver a Ferrari from the 1950s; the most exciting and glamorous period in the marque’s rich history. This elegant covered-headlight example is sure to be a flagship offering in Amelia Island and is a must-have for the serious collector.” David Gooding, President & Founder of Gooding & Company

Presented in an elegant dark red over tan color scheme, and equipped with its distinctive factory hardtop and gleaming Borrani wire wheels, this award-winning, tour-proven California Spider is one of the finest long-wheelbase examples, and easily stands apart from the crowd.

The legendary California Spider is one of Ferrari’s most beautiful, collectible, and recognizable open sports cars. This exciting dual-purpose model was designed primarily for American clients who favored the competition pedigree of the 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta but also desired an open-air factor, perfect for scenic drives along the California coast. Between 1957 and 1963, Ferrari built just 106 California Spiders – 50 of the original long-wheelbase (LWB) version and 56 of the final short-wheelbase (SWB) variant. Today, the model remains one of the most famous and desirable Ferraris ever produced – a mechanical object of exceptional beauty and sophistication that has long captured the interest of connoisseurs.

This matching-numbers Ferrari, chassis 0937 GT, is the seventh LWB example built and features the ultra-desirable covered headlights arrangement as well as an extremely rare factory hardtop. Given its 1958 build date, this California Spider has a number of styling characteristics unique to the earliest examples, including one-piece side vents, Tour de France-style taillights, and a distinctive rear-end treatment.

Amelia Island Auction by Gooding & Company

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy, Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thurs., March 5 through Fri., March 6

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

