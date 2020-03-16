Shrimp Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Shrimp Festival Parade Float, Isle of Eight Flags (Photo archives)

2020 Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival Canceled

The 2020 Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival has been canceled. A very long tradition, held the first weekend in May, this year would have been the 57th annual event.

Heavy-Hearted Decision

Described as done with a “heavy heart,” this decision was made by the executive board of the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival. The organization stated in an announcement made March 16, 2020, that the cancellation of the Festival is due to the “unexpected circumstances of people and events affected by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus…”

“Amelia’s Revenge,” Shrimp Festival Parade (Photo archives)

The Shrimp Festival’s Pirate Parade is also canceled.

This difficult local decision is consistent with event cancellations happening across the USA and around the globe during this public health emergency.

The Festival will return the first weekend in May next year in 2021.

Amelia Island’s top attendance event of the year, the popular Shrimp Festival, held in downtown Fernandina Beach, is estimated to attract well over 100,000 visitors during the weekend.

The full statement issued by the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is below, announced on their Facebook page (3/16/2020):

(Note: While the statement is dated March 18, 2020, it was posted on the Shrimp Festival’s Facebook page Monday, March 16, 2020.)