Learn How To Attract Eastern Bluebirds

Male Eastern Bluebird, Fluffed Up After Bath, Amelia Island, FL

Nassau County, Florida Extension

UF/IFAS Nassau County Master Gardener Volunteer Karl Shaffer will conduct a free class about attracting bluebirds to your landscape. The class will include a short history of the bluebird, the two enemies of nesting birds, how to best protect the bluebird, the ideal habitat, and the best plant and other food sources for bluebirds.

Bluebird Landscape Matters Class

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Where: Yulee County Building, 86026 Pages Dairy Road.

Yulee County Building, 86026 Pages Dairy Road. Directions: Take US 17 North, pass over the railroad tracks, turn left on Pages Dairy Road. The building is attached to the fire station.

There’s an option to purchase a bluebird house, hand crafted with care by Master Gardener volunteers Lynn West and Sonya Gray, for a fee of $25. Please bring cash or a check made out to University of Florida. (Supplies are limited.)

For more information, call the Nassau County, Florida Extension office at 904-530-6351.