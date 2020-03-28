Limited Beach Access To Be Discussed

Amelia Island Beach Access (Nassau County, FL)

Possible Amendment of Current Beach Closure Order?

Amelia Island’s city and county beachfront closed last weekend amid the COVID-19 public health emergency and CDC guidelines for social distancing and limiting public gatherings.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, a “discussion” about Amelia Island’s beaches will take place, as announced by Nassau County, Florida in a news release issued March 27, 2020.

The County news release stated that officials from both the city of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County will be present and intend to explore “options to provide some limited access” to Amelia Island’s beaches. This includes officials who can offer both a medical and enforcement perspective. (Read the wording of the news release further below).

Note the discussion Monday, March 30th, pertains a large section of Amelia Island’s beachfront (around 8 or 9 miles). However, the remaining miles of beachfront is under control of the state of Florida. Thus, excluded from the discussion are several miles of beachfront within Fort Clinch State Park and Amelia Island State Park. These state parks are also closed (and will remain so until Florida State Parks says otherwise).

The Nassau County news release follows:

Nassau County, Florida, March 27, 2020 –On Monday, March 30, 2020, a discussion will be held regarding the beaches within the City and the unincorporated areas of the county. Those participating will be: County Manager/County Attorney, Mike Mullin; Assistant County Manager, Taco Pope; Danny Leeper, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners; City Manager, Dale Martin; City Commissioner, Dr. Chip Ross; Sheriff Bill Leeper; Emergency Management Director, Greg Foster; and Health Director, Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel.

As many of you know, the beaches were closed on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after portions of the beaches became overcrowded and concerns were expressed about the threat to public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We realize that this is a huge inconvenience to the public and we are exploring options to provide some limited access. During Monday’s discussion, the members will share thoughts from both the medical and enforcement aspect of how we can systematically address the beach including thoughts of amending current closure orders. The discussion topics will be provided to the City and County for their separate considerations.



We appreciate your patience as we work through this unprecedented event.



Sabrina Robertson

Nassau County, FL Public Information Officer