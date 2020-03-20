Restaurants Restricted To Takeout & Delivery Only

Executive Order 20-71

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, issued another executive order (announced on Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020). It suspends on-premise food and alcohol consumption at Florida’s restaurants. However, restaurant kitchens can continue to prepare food for delivery and takeout orders.

Alcohol To Go

Also, restaurants can sell alcohol to go with food orders (ID required).

Many local restaurants already have been accommodating customers with increased food to go service, including some adding curbside pickup. (Mentioned in recent article, “Restrictions at Florida Beaches, Bars & Restaurants.”) However, some Amelia Island restaurants have made the decision to close temporarily.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED — Salt Life Food Shack, Main Beach Park

At Fernandina’s Main Beach, Salt Life Food Shack shared a message on Facebook Friday, March 20th, that they’ve “Gone Fishing,” closing temporarily. Downtown’s Burlingame Restaurant also shared news of their temporary closure effective 9 p.m. on Sat., March 21, 2020. The Marina Restaurant at the foot of Centre Street, also has closed temporarily, staring March 20th. Just off the island near the Shave Bridge, Shucker’s Oyster Bar is also temporarily closed.

Food To Go Restaurant List

Amelia Island has a large number of restaurant options. The Nassau County Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of Chamber member restaurants that offer “some version of curbside pick-up, delivery and/or to go orders during this time.” Note that everything, these days, is subject to change, including the list. Check for updates at local restaurant Facebook pages for the latest news and customer service options, or give them a call.

The new directive from the Governor’s Office pertaining to restaurants is below.

FL Governor’s Executive Order

“Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-71, directing all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers…establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.

This Executive Order lifts the restriction that prohibits a specially licensed food service establishment from selling package sales of alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises for restaurants complying with Executive Order 20-68, through the expiration of the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be permitted and I.D. will be required for orders including alcohol.“