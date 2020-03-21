Amelia Island Beaches Officially Closed

Peters Point Beach, Amelia Island (Photo 3-19-2020)

Nassau County Executive Orders

Nassau County issued two executive orders March 21, 2020. The first, Executive Order No. 1, (announced at 12:45 p.m.), was a temporary ban of vehicles on the beaches in the unincorporated area of Nassau County, plus several other new beach restrictions. However, Executive Order No. 2, issued a few hours later, completely closed Nassau County’s beaches.

Executive Order No. 2

Executive Order No. 2 (read full text at Nassau County’s website), effective as of 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, closes the beaches in the unincorporated are of Nassau County. The beaches will stay closed until Executive Order No. 2 expires “at the expiration of the declaration of local state of emergency.”

Nassau County’s Biggest Beach Parks

The largest Amelia Island beach parks located in Nassau County’s unincorporated area are Peters Point and American Beach.

Electronic Sign Displayed CDC Guidelines (Group Limit 10), Peters Point (3-19-20)

Two days ago, a visit to Peters Point beach on Thursday, March 19, 2020, found an electronic sign (pictured above), placed near the beach entrance. It displayed a message reminding beach goers about social distancing CDC guidelines. Today, officers were monitoring the beaches and checking for Nassau County residency and/or beach driving permits, at the entry lane to drive onto the beach.

Fernandina’s City Beaches

Just yesterday, March 20, 2020, the city of Fernandina had prohibited vehicles on the beach at Seaside Park (Sadler Road next to Sliders). However, this afternoon, March 21, 2020, the city of Fernandina announced its beaches were closing to public (effective at 5 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020).

State Parks Closed

Fort Clinch State Park, Amelia Island, FL

Also, Florida State Parks closed Amelia Island State Park and Fort Clinch State Park effective Sat. March, 21, 2020.