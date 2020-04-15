Amelia Concours Week’s $30 Million Impact

2020 Concours Week Boosts Amelia Island Economy

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (April 15, 2020) – The Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has released the results of independent research on the economic impact of the 2020 Amelia Concours Week, which took place March 4-8.

The destination’s signature springtime automotive event for 25 years, the award-winning Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance and other Concours Week events attract car enthusiasts from around the world every year.

Concours d’Elegance (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Research Data Services, Inc. Study

This year, a study conducted by Research Data Services, Inc. showed an estimated total economic impact from off-island visitors of nearly $30 million, an increase of almost 11% (10.97) over 2019. Estimated total direct expenditures of off-island visitors were also up nearly 11% (10.96), at just over $22 million. The study also showed that, as a percentage of total visitor distribution, overnight hotel stays on Amelia Island grew from 28.9% in 2019 to 32.5% in 2020.

“These numbers are certainly a bright spot considering the current state of tourism, but not surprising given the outstanding weather we had for this year’s event,” said Gil Langley, President and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is just another illustration of how important special events are to our local tourism mix. The CVB continues to focus on visitor yield – quality over quantity – to maximize the benefits of a strong tourism sector, while protecting the natural assets and resources that make Amelia Island the treasure it is.”

Langley added that the timing of this year’s event was also very fortunate for everyone involved, coming just days before concerns over the current pandemic triggered widespread cancellations and travel restrictions. “If not for the success of this year’s Concours Week, many of our hotel, resort, attraction, retail and restaurant partners would be in an even worse position economically, as they manage the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance takes place annually at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton. It’s the centerpiece of the island-wide celebration known as Amelia Concours Week, which includes events, activities and special offers.

In addition, the four-day event includes a one-of-a-kind assortment of live and silent auctions, ride and drive experiences, road tours, seminars, luxury car displays, automobilia vendors, and gala dinners and cocktail receptions.

Other signature Concours Week events include high performance, high speed driving exercises at the Porsche Driving Experience, as well as auctions by Russo & Steele, Bonhams, Gooding & Company, and RM Sotheby’s, showcasing a curated lineup of cars that always invites spirited bidding in a setting of southern elegance. The Festivals of Speed Display of Exotics and Porsche Club of America (PCA) also host special events and activations.

Save The Date

Next year’s Concours d’Elegance and Concours Week are set for March 7-11, 2021. For more information, visit AmeliaConcoursWeek.com. For a complete listing of special events and vacation planning resources, visit AmeliaIsland.com.

SOURCE: Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau press release, 4/15/2020