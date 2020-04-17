Amelia Island Beaches Remain Closed

Like rubbernecking when passing a wreck on the highway, many heads turned here, looking south, hearing the news out of Jacksonville yesterday. The big city next door was reopening their beaches as of 5 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, to kick off the weekend.

No doubt there was some anticipation here, that local Amelia Island beaches might reopen, following Jacksonville’s lead. After the Jacksonville announcement, Nassau County indicated that Amelia Island’s beaches would be discussed at a 10 a.m. commission meeting on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Local residents eagerly awaited to hear the meeting’s outcome. This weekend will mark four weeks since Amelia Island’s beaches were closed.

But “hold your horses,” Amelia Island’s beaches are not opening, yet.

Riding Horses On Beach, Amelia Island (Photo from archives)

Nassau County Meeting 4-17-2020

During the meeting held Friday, April 17th, Nassau County Commissioner, Danny Leeper, noted that there would not be a “knee jerk” reaction to open Nassau County beaches.

Watching the Nassau County meeting live streamed online, it was clear that Nassau County officials did not have a heads up from Jacksonville officials about the decision to reopen Duval’s beaches. Nassau officials had hoped for a regional approach and planning (.i.e. — between northeast Florida coastal counties). But that ship has sailed, with Jacksonville’s abrupt action.

Jacksonville’s beaches are opening with certain restrictions, for “essential activities” with limited beach hours. Jacksonville’s Mayor Curry described this as “a pathway back to normal life.” (Watch the JAX news conference video further below).

Wait And See Approach

So what’s next in Nassau County? After the weekend, another local beach discussion will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 (with participation by officials from both the city of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County).

Jacksonville’s Social Experiment

A potential benefit of waiting a bit longer to open beaches here? Local officials can now evaluate Jacksonville’s social experiment as it unfolds with their beaches reopened for both limited use and limited hours.

Jacksonville beaches are opening in the morning, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. They are allowing walking, running, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing and taking care of pets. Note that swimming and surfing is “at your own risk.” Plus “no sunbathing, towels, blankets, chairs, coolers, grills, etc. will be permitted on Duval County beaches during the restricted hours they are open.”

Whether people visiting JAX beaches this weekend and in following days, are better adhering to social distancing guidelines (than had been the case when the beaches were open before), will soon be known. Also, how Jacksonville is able to enforce or control behavior on the beaches.

Benefits Vs. Risk

Will unforeseen issues arise in Jacksonville? In the near future, will coronavirus cases end up increasing in Duval, in the aftermath of opening the beaches? Will a beach correlation be traced?

Nassau County officials will learn from what happens next door. And another big question — whether Jacksonville will end up having to shut down the beaches, again, if things go awry.

But if one thing is for certain, it’s that plenty of uncertainty in the medical field still exists about COVID-19, with many unanswered questions.

Keeping Lifeguards Safe

One Nassau County consideration, among many, has to do with whether swimming/surfing would be allowed when beaches do reopen.

Normally, when Fernandina’s Shrimp Festival happens the first weekend in May (coronavirus cancelled the 2020 festival), it kicks off lifeguard season. Initially during May, lifeguards go on duty at Amelia Island’s beaches for weekends only. Then, traditionally, ocean rescue goes to a daily summer lifeguard schedule starting Memorial Day weekend.

Amelia Island Lifeguard (photo from archives)

With the threat of COVID-19 still lurking, lifeguards would be at risk, themselves. Their job requires, in emergencies, close contact with the public, in water rescues and other first aid. So when Amelia Island beaches do open, it may end up being “swim at your own risk.”

St. Johns County Opens Beaches

Just a few hours after Nassau County held its commission meeting, St. Johns County announced they were also partially opening beaches effective today, Friday, April 17, 2020. According to a news release, St. Johns County beaches “are now open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon seven days a week for uses that include physical activity and motion. Activities now permitted on St. Johns County Beaches include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing, and other uses that require physical activity. As lifeguards may not be on duty, all swimming is done at your own risk…”Walk to exercise not to socialize,” said Dawn C. Allicock, M.D., MPH, Director and Health Officer of Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.” (See more info at St. Johns government website.)

Meanwhile, In Georgia

Just across the border, Georgia’s Governor took a highly controversial action, reopening the state’s beaches in early April, with some restrictions. In doing so, the Georgia Governor nullified any local level decisions by Georgia’s cities and counties to keep their beaches closed.

Regardless of when Nassau County’s beaches open, and what potential new restrictions are in place, some local residents will be happy with decisions made, and others not. As is always the way with beach issues.

The coronavirus pandemic is an enormously challenging situation for all, to say the least. Amelia Island tourism, that underpins the local economy, has been decimated, as though a tidal wave washed over this beautiful barrier island.

Nassau County (4/17/20), Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard

As of 6 pm on April 17, 2020 (see Florida Health Departments COVID-19 dashboard chart above), there are 41 Nassau County resident cases, plus one non-resident. And the good news, no lives have been lost here, to date.

Watch Nassau Meetings Online

When commission meetings are held (both County and City of Fernandina Beach), they can be watched via live stream at the county or city website. Watch video of April 17, 2020 Nassau County discussion about the beaches at government website by clicking here. Those who want to watch the next meeting online (or see the archives of past meetings and videos), go to the Nassau County Clerk’s website. Or visit city of Fernandina Beach website to watch city commission meetings.

