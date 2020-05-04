Amelia Island State Park Opening May 4, 2020

Phase One — Some Florida State Parks To Reopen

Amelia Island State Park at Sunset

It’s been about six weeks since Florida State Parks were shut down amid the Coronovirus pandemic. But Friday morning, May 1, 2020, Florida’s Governor held a press conference and announced a partial reopening of some of the parks to begin on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plans to begin opening around 80 state parks during “Phase One”. The Sunshine State’s park system has 175 state parks, trails and historic sites.

Social Distancing Guidelines

When visiting the parks, follow social distancing guidelines (keep a minimum of six feet apart and limit groups to ten people).

Also, the 80 parks opening on May 4, 2020 will have “limited hours, capacity and amenities,” according to a news release. “Portions of these parks and trails have been identified that can be reopened for day use with limited risk to visitors and staff,” according to the DEP.

Amelia Island State Park

Along the Nassau Sound At Amelia Island State Park

Amelia Island State Park will reopen on May 4, 2020 during “Phase One.”

For Active Recreation Only

According to Florida State Parks, there will be “limited visitation” at Amelia Island State Park. Hours are 8 a.m. to sunset. Amelia Island State Park will be open “for active recreation only, such as walking, jogging, swimming and fishing. Sitting and sunbathing is prohibited. “Restrooms and trash cans are unavailable, all other park facilities are closed.” Daily entry fee is $2 per person. Call Amelia Island State Park during operating hours for further information at 904-251-2320.

Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach is not on the “Phase One” list released today. We note that the Friday, May 1, 2020 press conference by Governor Ron DeSantis (where he announced the start to reopening Florida State Parks), was held at Little Talbot Island State Park. However, Little Talbot Island is not among the parks opening on Monday.

Big Talbot Island State Park

White Pelicans At Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot Island, FL

Big Talbot Island State Park is on the park list to open May 4, 2020 during “Phase I,” with “limited visitation.” Big Talbot Island is known for a great birding spot, Spoonbill Pond, and the popular Blackrock Trail to “Boneyard Beach.”

Shoreline At End of Blackrock Trail, Big Talbot

Big Talbot Island will be open for day use 8 a.m. to sunset “for active recreation only, such as walking, jogging, swimming and fishing. Boat/kayak launch available. Trash cans are available, all other park facilities, including restrooms, are closed” according to the State Park website. Daily entry is $3 per person. Call for more info about Big Talbot Island during park operating hours at 904-251-2320.

For more information and to view the full list of parks opening on Monday, May 4, visit the Florida State Park website.