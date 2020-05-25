Fernandina Beach Memorial Day Ceremony May 25, 2020

Marine Corps League of Nassau County

A Memorial Day ceremony will take place in downtown Fernandina Beach on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., hosted by the Marine Corps League of Nassau County, Florida.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Downtown Fernandina (photo from archives)

A Day Of Remembrance

While the 3-day Memorial Day holiday weekend is associated with the kickoff of summertime and days at the beach, the significance of the holiday is far more solemn. It’s a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Throughout the country, ceremonies will be held for those who died while serving in the United States military.

Veterans Memorial, Foot of Centre Street

The Memorial Day ceremony will be held near the riverfront at the foot of Centre Street, near the monument (pictured above).

Social Distancing Guidelines

For those attending the ceremony, please adhere to social distancing guidelines (masks are “recommended.”)