Florida Full Phase 1 Recovery Plan In Effect

Executive Order 20-123

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, held a press conference Friday, May 15, 2020, announcing the Sunshine State’s next step forward in its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Per Executive Order 20-123, effective Monday, May 18, 2020, the state enters “Full Phase 1” of the “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan For Florida’s Recovery.” See the summary listing below describing the resumption of activity allowed for various types of businesses and services, plus schools and healthcare starting May 18th.

Full Phase 1 Effective May 18, 2020 (Graphic by State of Florida)

To read the Executive Order 20-123 document, go to the Florida Governor’s website.

