Fort Clinch State Park Reopens For Active Recreation

Windswept Sand, Fort Clinch Near Jetty (5-13-2020)

Fort Clinch Reopened For Active Recreation Only

It was a gorgeous, picture-perfect day to walk around the coastline here on Amelia Island within this wonderful state park, the largest natural area remaining on this northeast Florida barrier island.

The beaches looked windswept at Fort Clinch State Park this morning, May 13, 2020. Florida’s Governor had shut down the Sunshine State’s parks nearly eight weeks ago, amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Fort Clinch State Park 5-13-2020

Coastal scenes here are around the outer walls of the historic fortress along the Cumberland Sound (western inlet). Plus some images around the jetty (where the fishing pier once stood, removed after Hurricane Matthew).

Where Fishing Pier Once Stood, Fort Clinch

Several fishermen, in a few spots, cast lines from the shoreline, while a handful of others walked along the beachfront near the jetty.

Gone Fishing, Fort Clinch May 13, 2020

For Active Recreation Only

New signage near the pier walkway entrance indicates the shoreline is open for “walking, jogging, swimming and fishing.” But not for sunbathing (“no chairs, canopies or coolers”), see sign with more guidelines pictured below.

New Signs At Fort Clinch May 13, 2020

Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

According to Florida State Parks’ website:

“Effective Wednesday, May 13, 2020: Fort Clinch State Park is open for day use activities. The concession is closed. Restroom availability may be limited, all other park facilities are closed. Visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart and limit group size to ten or fewer people,” FLORIDA STATE PARKS 5-13-2020

Campgrounds Remain Closed

Both the riverfront and oceanfront campgrounds remain closed. Florida State Parks’ website indicates the park system’s campgrounds remain closed through May 20, 2020.

During the morning on this “soft opening” day (not announced in advance), the park was serene and virtually empty. Those who ventured in were spread out around the large park of 1,400-plus acres. Along the park’s tree canopy-covered road, there were about a dozen or so on bicycles, pedaling through the park, along the 3-mile drive (from entrance to the northern area where Fort Clinch Visitor’s Center sits).

Fort Clinch Jetty, Opening Day May 13, 2020

Visitor’s Center Remains Closed

Note the Visitor’s Center (where people normally pay to tour the historic fortress, circa 1847), remains closed – see the signs posted on the doors below.

Visitor’s Center Closed,Fort Clinch 5-13-2020

Today, the east inlet entrance was blocked off to vehicles entering, while the west inlet entrance was open. Toward the back of the parking lot near the Visitor’s Center, the entrance to the playground/picnic area was also blocked off.

Fort Clinch State Park opens at 8 am. Note that currently, daily capacity limits will close the gate early (before sundown), if necessary, to prevent overcrowding (following social distancing guidelines).

According to the Florida State Parks’ website, the following information below was updated during the afternoon on Wed., May 13, 2020:

Fort Clinch State Park Limited Visitation

“To protect public health and safety, Florida State Parks campgrounds remain CLOSED through May 20… DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), continues to re-open Florida State Parks for day use as part of Phase one to re-open Florida. As these parks are re-opening, DEP will be taking measures to ensure the protection of staff and the public. During this early phase of re-opening, visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities. Portions of these parks and trails have been identified that can be reopened for day-use with limited risk to visitors and staff. To reduce risk, cash transactions are limited to exact change.”

More Information

For further information, call Fort Clinch State Park’s ranger station at 904-277-7274. Or check the Florida State Park’s website for potential updates (since the park’s status could fluctuate during the Coronavirus pandemic).

