Shop Amelia Island Market Online

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (May 4, 2020) – Launched less than two weeks ago by the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), the one-stop online shop, AmeliaIslandMarket.com, has already generated $5,000 in sales benefiting local businesses in need.

Part of the “Amelia Island Tourism Gives” initiative, AmeliaIslandMarket.com went live April 2, 2020 as a way for locals, past guests and current fans who #LoveAmelia to purchase island-themed merchandise and gift cards from local businesses, which have been closed or restricted due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Amelia Island Tourism Gives

Having received more than 16,000 page views, the site also invites users to make cash donations to the “Amelia Island Tourism Gives” initiative managed by the Amelia Island Foundation to support displaced tourism employees on the island.

“It’s very encouraging to see this kind of immediate return on a program created to put money directly in the virtual cash registers of local businesses in the community who have been devastated by the ongoing pandemic,” said Gil Langley, President & CEO of the Amelia Island CVB. “Until these businesses are able to fully reopen and customers can freely return, the online market will help provide a badly needed financial bridge.”

From clothing, accessories and keepsake souvenirs to paintings, books and experiential activities, the online store features more than 100 products and gift cards to be enjoyed immediately, or during a future visit. The number of vendors continues to grow, with all proceeds going directly to the business for which the item was purchased. There is no cost for the business to participate in the program. In addition to sales, the website has collected just over $400 in donations for “Amelia Island Tourism Gives” and $730 for The Surf’s food truck program.

Initial plans for the “Amelia Island Tourism Gives” program grew from efforts to provide the most meaningful assistance possible to local employees and businesses directly impacted by the dramatic drop in travel. The initial action included a $100,000 donation from the Amelia Island CVB ($50,000) and the Nassau County Board of County Commissions ($50,000), which was matched dollar-for-dollar to create a $200,000 cash infusion to the Barnabas Center of Nassau County, which provides food, housing and utility assistance, and medical care to those in crisis. “Amelia Island Tourism Gives” will continue adding programs and services such as the Amelia Island Market to support local tourism workers and businesses as needed.

For a complete selection of items on Amelia Island Market, visit AmeliaIslandMarket.com. To be included as a vendor, please contact [email protected].