10 New Nassau County COVID-19 Cases June 20

Record One-Day Number of New Cases

Florida COVID-19 data reported this week revealed total statewide daily new positive cases on the rise, with new one-day records being set.

The graphic below shows data as of June 19, 2020 for the northeast Florida region. The data is broken down by county, and shows Nassau’s COVID-19 total cases at 101, with one death, and 1.8% testing positive.

NE Florida COVID-19 Cases (Screenshot: Gov. DeSantis Press Conference 6/19/20)

10 New Cases Set New Daily Record

But new cases jumped the next day in Nassau County on June 20, 2020. Data released indicated 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, a one-day record number here. The total Nassau County, FL confirmed cases increased to 111 as of June 20, 2020.

Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

By visiting the Florida COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard, (Division of Disease Control), the cases can be looked up by zip code. Checking zip code data, 45 of the 111 Nassau County COVID-19 cases are in 32034. This zip code includes all of Amelia Island (including the city of Fernandina Beach), plus nearby areas on the mainland that also have the postal zip code 32034. (UPDATE — June 21, 2020 — Four new cases brings total in Nassau County to 115 (one more in zip 32034, or 46).

Nassau Emergency Management News Release

On June 20, 2020, the Florida Dept. of Health in Nassau County and Nassau County Emergency Management department issued a news release stating they are:

“…strongly encouraging young adults to take protective measures, wash hands frequently, wear a face mask in public, and distance themselves six feet or more from others when socializing. This is due to the increase in positive tests among the younger population across the state. Many present as asymptomatic (without signs or symptoms of COVID-19) and can spread the infection to others unknowingly. Community members are encouraged to work together to minimize exposure in Nassau County by using cloth masks when in public indoor spaces. Residents who need a cloth mask can contact the Health Department…” See the complete 6/20/20 Nassau EM news release here

Florida COVID-19 Resources

The lead state agency for COVID-19 information, including cases and coronavirus testing is the Florida Department of Health, see their website for further updates. Important information related to COVID-19 (including Florida cases, testing and more) can obtained at this state website. ​​Also, a call center is open to answer coronavirus questions and provide further info 24/7, at 1-866-779-6121.​​

Expanded Specimen Collection COVID-19

Nassau County, FL has FREE COVID-19 testing (9:30 am to 11:30 am) scheduled through July 28, 2020, at various sites — up to 50 tests daily — at these testing places, see list. Or for more information on the local “Expanded Specimen Collection for COVID-19,” call 904-875-6100, or visit Nassau.FloridaHealth.gov website.

Also see more information about coronavirus at: