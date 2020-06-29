Pedestrian Hours Extended At Nassau County Beaches

Nassau County Executive Order Number 14 has extended beach access for pedestrians to 24-hours a day, effective June 24, 2020. (The previous pandemic beach access hours had been restricted to between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) “Social distancing guidelines remain in effect and are enforceable,” according to the Executive Order.

Beach Parking Lot Hours 6 AM to 12 Midnight

Peters Point Beach Access, Nassau County, FL

However, note that beach goers will not be able to park vehicles in Nassau County’s beach parking lots past midnight. The County’s beach parking lots are located at Peter’s Point, American Beach (at Burney Park), Scott Road, and the South End. These lots are available for vehicle parking only between the hours of 6 a.m. to 12 midnight.

American Beach, Amelia Island (Nassau County, FL) June 2020

No Camping Or Driving On Beach Overnight

No overnight camping on the beach is allowed during sea turtle nesting season. And no vehicles can be driven onto the beach or parked on the beach after 9 p.m. or before 6 a.m. The Executive Order states:

“WHEREAS, based upon the Endangered Species Act, camping on the Atlantic Ocean beach areas is still prohibited; and WHEREAS, based upon the Endangered Species Act, vehicles remain prohibited on the beach after 9:00 p.m. and before 6:00 a.m.”

What Beach Areas Are Within The County?

The Atlantic seashore within Nassau County’s section of Amelia Island’s beachfront includes Peters Point and the nearby Summer Beach Resort area, the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton, historic American Beach, Omni Amelia Island Plantation, The Residence, and The Sanctuary.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season

Sea Turtle Nest Near Dunes, Amelia Island

The sea turtle nesting season on Amelia Island runs from May 1st, through October 31st. Females come ashore overnight to deposit eggs and then return to the sea. The most abundant sea turtle species in Florida and Georgia are “Caretta caretta,” i.e. loggerhead sea turtles. This holds true elsewhere around the coastal beaches of America’s southeast and U.S. Atlantic waters.

