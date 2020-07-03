Fernandina & Nassau County Mandatory Mask Emergency Orders

Both the city of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County have mandated wearing masks or face coverings at all indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible (as long as you’re over the age of six).

Fernandina Beach City Hall Downtown

Prior to these mask mandates, the Florida Dept. of Health and local Nassau County Emergency Management had been encouraging the use of masks in recent weeks.

Florida Health Dept. “Wear A Face Mask” Facebook Post

City & County Mask Mandates

The local mask mandates went into effect July 2nd and 3rd and apply to the “operator, employee, customer or patron,” of a business establishment. The separate commissions of the city of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County, both voted unanimously to pass the new emergency orders. Both city and county emergency orders will expire in 30 days, unless extended.

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend here, also note that traditional fireworks displays have been canceled in downtown Fernandina and at Amelia Island’s luxury resorts at the beaches (the Ritz-Carlton and Omni). Locally and statewide, drinking at bars has been suspended, per an Executive Order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to Nassau County’s Executive Order No. 16:

“A face covering includes any covering which snugly covers the nose and mouth, whether store bought or homemade, and which is secured in place. Persons who wear masks should review the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines regarding properly and safely applying, removing and cleaning masks.” (See full document, Nassau County Executive Order Number 16)

Mask Mandate Exceptions

There are exceptions to the mask mandates (read the full text of Fernandina’s Order below).

Fernandina Beach Emergency Order — COVID19 Mandatory Masks Resolution 2020-94

COVID-19 Cases Surge in Florida

Why the mask mandates now? With the recent upsurge of new coronavirus cases, it’s an attempt to slow down further spread. Local COVID-19 cases in Nassau County have been surging in recent weeks.

Both locally and statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to break daily records. Another one-day record was set in Florida July 2, with more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Nassau County, FL COVID-19 Cases Spike

Note that during the 3-month period (March through June 18, 2020), Nassau County had recorded 93 resident cases. But during the last two-week period, Nassau’s cases have jumped from 93 to 243 resident cases. (SOURCE: Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard, data released July 3, 2020).

Several Amelia Island restaurants announced closing down during the last dozen days, for deep cleaning and testing all employees, after learning an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. To err on the side of caution, as a preemptive measure, some other local restaurants then decided to also close temporarily for deep cleaning and/or testing employees.

More Cases in Younger Cohort

With cases soaring in the Sunshine State in a younger cohort, Florida suspended drinking at bars statewide (again) beginning June 26, 2020 (see related article). During June in Florida, there were rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in young adults, as compared to earlier months of the pandemic. The state linked this increase in younger people to the bar scene and the erosion of social distancing. (Florida bars had reopened June 5, 2020, only to be shut down just three weeks later).

Nassau County decided to prohibit professional fireworks displays just a week before the July 4th holiday weekend (see related article). This was to discourage large crowds gathering. However, Amelia Island beaches remain open this holiday weekend.

Nassau County COVID-19 Case Update

Below are comments made July 1st by Nassau’s health expert, Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, MD, Director for the Florida Department of Health Nassau County. Dr. Seidel regularly provides coronavirus updates during County meetings and answers questions.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Dr. Seidel described a “significant increase” in resident cases. She gave the number of total Nassau resident cases (188), but noted that 100 of these cases were in the past two weeks. She also stated “We have many, many more under quarantine, and are still doing contact tracing.”

Rise Linked to Memorial Day Weekend

Dr. Seidel also spoke about positivity rates, saying “the percent positivity has gone up” in Nassau County. She also explained that COVID cases “lag behind.” The rise in cases recorded more recently, she thinks, is a reflection from Memorial Day Weekend.

The Amelia Island summer beach season had kicked off Memorial Day weekend 2020 with huge crowds. The island was bustling with activity from the east coast beaches to the western riverfront in downtown Fernandina Beach. Residents and visitors alike were out and about. Local businesses welcomed the activity, after enduring disruptions and making adjustments during an awful pandemic springtime. By late May, it seemed the summer business forecast was looking sunnier than expected.

Listen to Dr. Seidel’s full update at County meeting. Note that all city and county commission meetings can be watched online.

Florida Department of Health, COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (as of July 3, 2020). The Florida data dashboard is updated daily.

Amelia Island Tourist Council Pulls Promos

During the July 2, 2020 Fernandina Beach city commission meeting, Mayor Johnny Miller indicated he had questioned Gil Langley (head of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council), about why tourism advertising was still running. (Television ads, for example, continued to air, on July 3rd).

According to Mayor Miller, Langley responded that they’ve now “gone dark.” But it had been too late to pull some promotions. The Amelia Island TDC also put a halt to media/advertising spending in springtime when the pandemic was emerging and basically shut down the travel and hospitality industry.

