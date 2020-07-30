Hurricane Cone of Uncertainty Often Misunderstood

Floridians know only too well the visuals that pop up on weather maps when a storm is brewing. It’s the dreaded “cone of uncertainty” broadcast profusely by weather forecasters and other media. However, hurricane experts say the “cone of uncertainty” is often misunderstood by the public. The National Hurricane Center explains the cone in video:

To date this Atlantic hurricane season 2020, there’s been nine named storms, the latest Isaias. According to hurricane experts, the 2020 Atlantic basin season is now tied with the year 2005 for the most Atlantic named storm formations since 1851. Isaias has set the record for the earliest 9th Atlantic named storm formation. For clarification, the Atlantic basin is not just the Atlantic Ocean, but includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. See Northeast FL/Southeast GA Advisory Map 7/30/20:

Hurricane Season 2020 Outlook

This year’s Atlantic basin outlook by NOAA indicated “a 60% chance that the 2020 season will be above normal, a 30% chance being near normal, and only a 10% chance of it being below normal.” Note this outlook is for activity, but not a landfall forecast.

Interestingly, NOAA cites “several climate factors that are conducive to increased hurricane activity,” including one that has been in effect for the past 24 years, since 1995 (watch NOAA video explanation below).

NOAA 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Video

Potential Pandemic Evacuation

This year during the hurricane season of 2020, there’s a whole new layer of complexity with the pandemic and public shelters, if a mandatory evacuation of an area was required. Locally, a Facebook post this week by Nassau County’s Emergency Management stated “We are especially concerned about infectious disease transmission this year due to our pandemic, so staying in a public shelter should only be your last option.” (Note that most Nassau County’s citizens do not seek local shelters, but instead make their own plans).

Nassau County also sent a text message alert to mobile phones on July 29th stating they are “Recruiting medical professionals to assist in public health emergencies and evacuation shelters.”

Nassau County Evacuation Zones

In the event that a Category 1 hurricane is projected to be near northeast Florida, there will be a mandatory evacuation of Amelia Island. However, it’s not just near the ocean that can be inundated from storm surge. According to Nassau County’s website, “Depending on the scenario (i.e. Storm Category, Forward Speed, Direction, Ground Saturation), water depths all over the county could reach from a few inches to over 25 feet; surge can cause flooding well into our river basins, not just at the coast.” This is why it’s important to know your Nassau County, FL evacuation zone. See more info about tidal surge and local evacuation zones, look up your address on map. Also, for general readiness, learn more about how to prepare for hurricane season in Nassau County, Florida.

Mandatory Evacuations

For Florida emergency personnel and government officials at all levels, there’s the decision making process to order an evacuation, and the logistics of coordinating a safe evacuation when the situation arises. These tasks are full of challenges in evolving/changing circumstances. Nassau County Emergency Management officials, county employees and volunteers deserve kudos for last year’s hurricane preparation activities in advance, during, and after Hurricane Dorian.

Nassau County Emergency Management Alerts

Follow local news updates via the Nassau County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Florida Newcomers

Florida’s beaches, boating, golf, no snow and no state income tax lures relocations to the Sunshine State. Jacksonville in northeast Florida has the biggest population in the state (it’s also the largest city by land area in America’s lower 48 states). In recent times, Florida’s net new residents is at a pace of around 330,000 per year. Transplants from other states, some without any former experience with hurricanes, need to learn about hurricane season preparation.

Floridians who have been through the last five years of hurricane activity (or more) have learned a hurricane’s “cone of uncertainty” usually changes. The wide potential impact area can often be substantially different from early predictions to the day before/day of the actual event.

If directed to evacuate an area, the public faces challenges in finding options of where to go. Potentially “safe” destinations can also fluctuate as a hurricane nears, requiring cancelling hotel bookings and re-booking in another place. That is, if one can even find an available room to book.

