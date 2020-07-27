New Beach Ordinance Public Hearing

Postponed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, a long awaited public hearing about a new beach ordinance is back on the Nassau County Board of Commissioners agenda to be heard July 28, 2020 (at 6 p.m.).

Last year a Beach Community Working Group reviewed beach-related ordinances and use of the beach. The group participated in 16 meetings during 2019 and received input from hundreds of people who appeared at meetings and many more who sent input via eMails. The Beach Community Working Group presented their recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners at a workshop held in January 2020.

Any potential changes at Amelia Island’s beaches always attract huge local interest and commensurate controversy with diverging opinions. Key issues have been:

beachgoer conduct

camping

environmental concerns

overcrowding

vehicular congestion

Growth-Related Beach Problems

The new ordinance is in response to growth-related “beach usage problems” dating back to 2018.

Nassau ranked as Florida’s 5th fastest growing county (of 67 counties), from 2018 to 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Nationwide, Nassau County, Florida ranked as the 40th fastest growing county in the U.S.A. of counties with at least 10,000 population. According to the County, beach ordinance “changes need to be made to protect the citizens, environment and wildlife.”

See the DRAFT COPY of new Nassau County beach ordinance dated 7-20-2020.

Attend Or Watch County Meeting

According to a Nassau County press release, here are the various options for the public to participate in the meeting:

The public can attend the hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Commission Chambers located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097. (Note that additional measures have been established to allow for social distancing. This includes additional seating and video monitors outside the Commission Chambers.)

Watch the meeting from home at www.nassauclerk.com/watch-meetings

Submit comments for the record by emailing [email protected] or calling (904) 530-6009 and leaving a message.

or calling (904) 530-6009 and leaving a message. Request to be called during the meeting by emailing [email protected] or calling (904) 530-6009 and leaving a message. Include your name, address, phone number and the topic you wish to speak about and you will be called when that item comes up on the agenda.

Participate Via Zoom

Participate live utilizing the following ZOOM Meeting link and/or dial-in information:

