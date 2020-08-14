Florida Governor Wants College Football Teams To Play

Editor’s note: Contributing columnist, Steve Nicklas, expresses his views and insight on various topics in Marketplace.

— Steve’s Marketplace —

An unlikely participant has gotten involved in the dilemma about playing college football in the fall. In this case, it isn’t an athletic director, a coach, or players.

It is none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is calling for Florida’s college football teams to play ball. “We’re here to say, from the state of Florida, we want you guys to play,” DeSantis said during a news conference at Florida State University this week. The event was held at the FSU indoor practice facility and included FSU president John Thrasher, athletic director David Coburn and new head coach Mike Norvell.

Unlike the presidents in the Big-10 and the Pac-12 conferences, FSU’s Thrasher also supports playing football. The programs in both the Big-10 and Pac-12 have been postponed due to complications from the Coronavirus. Other conferences have adjusted their schedules.

Thrasher says FSU’s football program is prepared to safely play this season. “We think it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes to play football,” he said.

DeSantis echoed similar sentiments. “The environment that sports provide at a place like Florida State is a safer environment for these kids than what they would have if they didn’t have access to this environment,” DeSantis said.

Norvell, who is new, said two FSU players have opted out of the 2020 season – if it happens. The players will retain their athletic scholarships.

