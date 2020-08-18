Georgia Vs. Florida Game Nov. 7, 2020

After the pandemic-induced sports drought, fans are mighty thirsty for fall college football. Here in northeast Florida, there’s no bigger college football game than the storied Southern rivalry between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

The game is scheduled to be played Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at its traditional venue in Jacksonville, FL. It appears the Georgia Vs. Florida game will have about 17,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field. This number equates to 25% of total capacity, the current state guidelines for this type of stadium venue. Scott Stricklin, UF’s athletic director, reportedly had indicated this intent about a month ago (the same capacity limit for the NFL Jacksonville Jaguar games), according to The Florida Times-Union.

SEC 10-Game Official Schedule

The Southeastern Conference’s official 10-game football schedule for fall 2020 was announced August. 17th, see the SEC game grid below. The games will start a month later than normal due to pandemic delays. The SEC will play their first games of the 2020 season on September 26, 2020.

SEC FALL 2020 Football Game Schedule

In the Sunshine State and neighboring Peach State, the Florida-Georgia game is always highly anticipated. But multiply the enthusiasm by ten here in northeast Florida where the game is traditionally played. It’s a huge event weekend that brings a big economic bang, as well. This applies to Amelia Island, too.

Normally each year when the game approaches, downtown Fernandina Beach and elsewhere around this barrier island is bustling with Georgia football fans. They arrive and enjoy local restaurants and bars, and stay overnight for a few days at beach condos, villas, and hotels. Or they stay at the second homes that many Georgians own on Amelia Island.

This year, however, with the pandemic, things will no doubt be different. Just how different remains to be seen, since a lot is still in limbo.

Will some of the diehard fans without tickets to attend the game still come to Amelia Island? Maybe decide to take their traditional long weekend getaway anyway, to hang out here and watch the game on TV?

As we all know during COVID-19, changes can be fluid. Will the 2020 Georgia vs. Florida game actually kickoff as scheduled? Guess we’ll find out by November.