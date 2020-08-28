Nassau County’s Mask Mandate Extended

Mask Mandate At Indoor Public Spaces

Executive Order No. 22 (Emergency Management COVID-19), extends Nassau County, Florida’s mask mandate for another 30 days. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously for the extension.

COVID-19 Mask Mandate

Executive Order No. 22 extends a previous Executive Order No. 16 for 30 days. Order No. 16 mandated wearing masks or face coverings at all indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible (as long as you’re over the age of six).

The local mask mandates apply to the “operator, employee, customer or patron,” of a business establishment. However, schools and churches within Nassau County, FL are not included in the County mandate.

If not extended, the County mask mandate would have expired on August 26, 2020. Per the new Executive Order, the mask mandate is now set to expire on September 25, 2020 (unless extended again).

Nassau County commissioners indicated that “they will be working with the Health Department and Emergency Management to establish criteria for lifting the mandate,” according to a County news release issued August 26, 2020.

