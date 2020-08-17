New Options For Early Learning And Childcare Have Opened

Real Estate & Development

Choices for Childcare & Early Learning Expand in Nassau County

Two new construction projects, buildings that house early education and childcare centers (that broke ground last year), have been completed. The doors are now open at these new facilities in Nassau County, FL.

Amid the difficult environment of the coronavirus pandemic, local parents have two new options available to fill family needs, including care for infants as young as six weeks old. Both new childcare centers are located in Yulee.

Masked Staff, Yulee KinderCare

Yulee KinderCare at Wildlight

With national name recognition and more than 1,300 centers around the USA, the Yulee KinderCare center will “serve more than 140 children, ages six weeks to 12 years old,” according to a July 29, 2020 press release that announced the opening. Besides preschool childcare, before and after school programs are also available for kids aged 5 to 12.

Kindercare hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The brand new facility is 10,000 square feet. It features nine classrooms, a gym, outdoor playground, wellness screening station, and will employ a staff of 17.

KinderCare Learning Centers, a private, for profit childcare provider, has operated for over 50 years, and is described as “America’s largest, most accredited child care provider,” according to its press release.

Address: Yulee Kindercare, 110 Floco Avenue, Yulee, FL 32097. Call 833-905-3276 for more information.

New Catholic Childcare Center

New St. Clare Early Learning Center Is Open

The St. Clare Early Learning Center opened August 10, 2020 in Yulee at Wildlight. The blessing and dedication of the new building, by Bishop Felipe Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine, is scheduled for August 22nd. (Masks and social distancing will be required.)

About St. Clare Early Learning Center

According to the Diocese of St. Augustine, the cost of the St. Clare Early Learning Center, sized 19,810 square feet, was $6.2 million.

St. Clare Early Learning Center is a Catholic childcare provider for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old. St. Clare’s has space for 177 children, and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.. St. Clare’s full-time tuition for one child ranges from $270 to $285 per week ($990 to $1070 per month) for fall 2020.

Address: St. Clare Early Learning Center, 307 Franciscan Way, Yulee, Florida, 32097. Call 904-849-9192 for more information.