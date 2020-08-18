Nassau County’s new UF/IFAS Extension office will be named the “Rebecca L. Jordi Cooperative Extension Office,” to commemorate the former director’s outstanding contribution to the local community and many years of service.

About The Late Rebecca Jordi

Rebecca Jordi, Ground Breaking For New Extension Office (May 2019)

Rebecca Jordi, the director of the Nassau County Extension, lost her long, courageous battle with cancer on July 31, 2020 at the age of 66. She is pictured above at the ground breaking for the new Extension office, back in May 2019.

Called Becky by those who knew her, she spent nearly two decades with the local Extension, having started with the County as an Extension Agent in Horticulture. During her time with the County, she also served as an Extension Agent for 4H, and an Extension Agent II. For the past ten years she was the director of the Nassau County Extension.

Celebration Of Life & Building Dedication

According to a Nassau County news release, “a celebration of life will be held in the fall to coincide with the opening of the new County Extension Office.” The location of the new Rebecca L. Jordi Cooperative Extension Office and demonstration gardens is 85831 Miner Road in Yulee, FL.

The new Extension facility will feature the following:

“Classrooms for lawn, agriculture, and family consumer classes and training rooms for the master gardeners and extension agents. The property will also feature demonstration gardens, a nature trail with learning stations, an orchard, and an aquatic pond for pond maintenance training.” SOURCE: Nassau County news release

Garden Talk Q & A Column

For more than 15 years, Rebecca Jordi sent her Garden Talk Q & A column to the editor of Amelia Island Living eMagazine for publication and distribution. The gardening column offered a wealth of useful information for northeast Florida gardeners. She welcomed questions from the public and provided expert guidance.

“Zoe’s Mission,” Book By Rebecca Jordi

Rebecca Jordi authored “Zoe’s Mission,” a children’s book published in 2020 about butterflies seen here in Nassau County. The book can be purchased in her memory from the County Extension Office in Yulee. The book is also available at monthly Landscape Matters classes hosted by the Extension volunteers and at bi-annual plant sales. Proceeds go directly to the Master Gardener Program.

For more about this wonderful children’s book, click the link below.

Also see more about Rebecca Jordi at the blog of the University of Florida/IFAS Extension (published August 4, 2020).