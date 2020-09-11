Amelia Island’s Lifeguard Season Ends With Fall’s Approach

Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue

Early September is a time when lifeguard towers are collected from the beaches and put into storage until next year. Their disappearance from the seashore signals the end of the season, as summertime slips into fall.

This year for the 2020 summer beach season, something new showed up at Fernandina’s most popular beach parks. Pictured above, the had city purchased two large lifeguard towers. One was positioned at Main Beach Park, the other at Seaside Park (pictured below).

The new towers, much larger than the classic wooden chairs, provide a better viewing platform with space for equipment storage. They were actually purchased “used” from the National Park Service (reportedly costing $2K each plus $1,500 transportation).

Fernandina Beach, Seaside Park (Photo Sept.2, 2020)

The rest of the beaches on Amelia Island still use the classic red chairs, but they’re gone now, until next year.

American Beach, Nassau County on Amelia Island (Sept. 2, 2020)

The lifeguard towers will be back on the beaches by the first weekend in May next year in 2021.

Beaches Quieter After Labor Day

Fewer people go to the beach after Labor Day, since the kids around the Florida-Georgia border have gone back to school. Both nearby Camden County, GA and the local Nassau County, FL school district started the new 2020-2021 school year before the end of August 2020.

Pandemic Summer of 2020

Besides new lifeguard towers in 2020, something else novel showed up this year. Brand new challenges of COVID-19 and attempting to keep the beach-going public safe at the seashore. The pandemic adds risk for lifeguards who potentially could contract the virus from close contact during an emergency situation and providing aid.

Six Week Beach Shutdown

The beaches became off limits to the public when concern about COVID-19 prompted a decision to shut down Amelia Island’s beaches completely. The closure, lasting six weeks, was not directed by the state of Florida, but was a local city and county government decision.

Social Distancing At The Beach

When Amelia Island’s beaches were reopened in early May 2020, new social distancing guidelines for the beach-going public were issued. These guidelines, still in effect, are to keep groups limited to 10 or less and have at least 6 feet of distance on the beach from other people not in your group. Driving onto city and county beaches to park has become restricted to Nassau County residents only (active military members an exception).

“Swim At Your Own Risk”

Beach weather continues through September and early October here in northeast Florida. The ocean temperature remains warm and inviting in September into early October, but dangerous rip currents could be lurking. Signage at the beaches warns “swim at your own risk.”

Beware Rip Currents, Call 911 In An Emergency

Rip Current Warning Signs At Beach Access Points

Sign Up For Beach Condition Alerts

The public can sign up to receive local emergency alerts about beach conditions.

Text “BCHSAFE” to 888-777 For Ocean Condition Alerts

On Sept. 11, 2020 at 3:03 p.m., for example, the Fernandina Beach Fire Dept. entered an alert sent to cell phones with this advisory: “RED HIGH HAZARD — Reg flag conditions: current and surf conditions dangerous for all levels of swimmers. For emergencies call 911!”

Fernandina’s Ocean Rescue

Ocean Rescue, a division of the Fernandina Beach Fire Department, is responsible for Amelia Island’s lifeguards. This includes guarding the beaches within the city’s jurisdiction as well as Nassau County’s beachfront on the island.

Many of the lifeguards are teenagers and/or college students. They deserve recognition, especially this year. Choosing to work and help people at the beaches during the pandemic summer of 2020.

An ocean rescue lifeguard is not an easy job to begin with. Besides the difficult training, there’s spending all day outside in Florida’s brutal, humid summer heat. Plus the huge responsibility of rescuing adults and children, trying to prevent accidental drownings.

Let’s hope that next year, by the summer season of 2021, the worst of the pandemic is behind us with potential vaccines on the horizon.

