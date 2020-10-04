Cumberland Island Ferry Schedule Fall 2020

With summer’s hottest temperatures now past, fall is a great season to visit Georgia’s largest barrier island. The fall 2020 Cumberland Island National Seashore ferry schedule covers the two months, October and November. Note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ferry passengers are required to wear face coverings. Also, the ferry is operating at 2/3 capacity (up to 100 passengers plus crew). Some Cumberland Island tours remain closed (see more further below).

No Ferry Between Amelia & Cumberland

While Cumberland Island is in very close proximity to Amelia Island, there is no public ferry service between Amelia Island and Cumberland Island National Seashore. (Only guests of the Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island have access to a daily private ferry directly from the Fernandina Harbor Marina to Cumberland).

Cumberland Island Ferry Fall 2020

The National Seashore’s ferry service operates seven days a week during autumn, between St. Marys, GA and Cumberland Island, GA. The ferry ride is 45-minutes long. See ferry times in the table below:

Oct. 1, 2020 To Nov. 30, 2020 (Daily)

Leave St. Marys Arrive Cumberland Leave Cumberland Arrive St. Marys 9 am 9:45 am 10:15 am 11 am 11:45 am 12:30 pm 4:45 pm 5:30 pm Face coverings required on ferry. A 2:45 pm ferry departing Cumberland is available on OCTOBER WEEKENDS.

Winter Ferry Dec. 1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

Note that beginning December 1, 2020, the Cumberland Island National Seashore winter ferry does not operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The winter ferry schedule (Dec. 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021), operates only five days a week. The ferry times are the same as the fall schedule above from Thursdays through Mondays.

Arrive An Hour Before Ferry Time

When planning a trip to Cumberland Island National Seashore, be sure to add an extra hour for catching the ferry. Both the National Park and its ferry concessionaire advise reservation holders to arrive to the Cumberland Island Visitors Center in St. Marys, GA one hour BEFORE scheduled ferry departure time. There are no refunds if you miss the ferry. Also, ferry reservations “may be given to walk-on passengers” if you’re late.

Some Cumberland Island Tours Remain Closed

With public health in mind, the National Park Service indicates the following tours and facilities on Cumberland Island remain closed due to the pandemic:

The Mainland Museum, 129 Osborne St., St. Marys

Lands and Legacies Van Tours

Plum Orchard Mansion historic home tours

On-site and/or in-classroom education programming

How Much Do Cumberland Island Ferry Tickets Cost?

The cost for a round trip Cumberland Island ferry ticket is $34.10 per adult (with taxes and fees). Plus a $10 park entry fee per adult. Ferry tickets can be purchased online at the concessionaire’s Cumberland Island Ferry website. For further information about the island or camping, call the Cumberland Island National Park Visitors Center at (912) 882-4336.