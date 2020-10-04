Fort Clinch State Park Fall 2020 Update

Fort Clinch State Park offers something for everyone. Fall is the perfect season for being outside on Amelia Island. Sprawling across this barrier island’s north end, Fort Clinch State Park is the largest, most natural area remaining on the island. Besides touring the historic fortress, the park is one of the best places to take a bike ride and a favorite place to go shore fishing. For birders, it’s the gateway to the Great Florida Birding Trail on the east coast.

Deer At The Shore, Fort Clinch State Park

Limited Visitation During Pandemic

Throughout Florida, as of early October 2020, daily visitor capacity limits continue at the state’s 175 parks. Fort Clinch has been operating with 50% capacity limit. The daily visitor limitations are for social distancing during the pandemic, to reduce crowds and density.

Like elsewhere around Amelia Island, special events at Fort Clinch have also been canceled due to COVID-19. (More info is further below about specific Fort Clinch fall 2020 events).

Fort Clinch View Near Jetty (October 2, 2020)

Where History & Nature Meet

The scenery is beautiful around the park with panoramic waterfront views, extensive sand dunes, and lovely oak trees covered in Spanish moss. The historic fortress is recognized as one of the “most well-preserved 19th century forts in America.” One doesn’t need to be a history buff to enjoy this fantastic coastal park with its beaches, maritime forest, wooded hiking and biking trails and campgrounds, besides the historic fortress itself.

Self-Guided Fortress Tours

Fort Clinch State Park (Photo: AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

The Civil-War era fortress is open daily for self-guided tours and there’s usually at least one soldier reenactor active on the grounds. The monthly garrisons (first weekend each month), a time when the fortress normally comes alive with many reenactors for “living history” weekends, are not being held during the pandemic. Also, the candlelight tours at Fort Clinch have been canceled.

Fort Clinch Fall 2020 Event Cancellations

Fort Clinch State Park announced the cancellation of two popular annual autumn events. The September 19, 2020 “Vintage Cars and Cannons” show was canceled.

History Of The American Soldier — Canceled

Another fall 2020 event cancellation is Fort Clinch’s annual Veterans tribute. “The History of the American Soldier,” initially scheduled for November 14, 2020, has been canceled.

Veterans Tribute, History of the American Soldier

Evening Tribute, History of American Solider, Fort Clinch A Look Back, Previous “History of the American Soldier”

Fernandina’s Veterans Day Parade Nov. 7, 2020

Separately, we note that the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Fernandina Beach has recently gotten the green light to go ahead in November 2020. Hosted by American Legion Post 54, the Veterans Day Parade will be held in Fernandina on November 7, 2020 starting at 11 a.m.

Veterans Parade (photo from archives)

Fernandina Veterans Day Parade

The Fort Clinch gates have been closing earlier than normal at 5 p.m. (instead of the usual pre-pandemic closing time at sundown). The state park also continues to note on its website, “Due to local orders, facial coverings or masks are required inside buildings for staff and visitor safety. Visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart.”

Riding Bikes At Fort Clinch

Lovely Tree Canopy Along Bike Ride, Fort Clinch

An excellent place for bike riding, it’s a 3-mile ride under tree canopy from the entry gate to the fortress parking lot at the far end of the park, staying on the main paved park road.

At The Fort Clinch Jetty

Four Years Later, No Pier

October 2020 marks four years since Hurricane Matthew passed by Amelia Island out to sea on October 7, 2016, damaging the Fort Clinch fishing pier. Unfortunately, the pier was removed and has not been replaced. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection previously indicated it will replace the pier “as funding becomes available.” This is according to the Fort Clinch 10-year Unit Management Plan in 2017.

Former Site Of Fort Clinch Fishing Pier

The Fort Clinch pier had been the longest in the state of Florida and is sorely missed by many local residents and visitors alike. Before its demise, the Fort Clinch pier was 2,409 feet long, nearly half a mile. That was 864 feet longer than the second longest pier in Florida at Navarre Beach (1,545 feet long).

Fort Clinch State Park Admission Fees

Fort Clinch is one of the best bargains in northeast Florida for a day-cation. Fort Clinch State Park entry fees are $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers or $4 for a single driver), and $2.50 per person to tour the fortress itself. If you ride a bike into the park, the fee is reduced to $2. The grounds are currently open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (closing earlier during the pandemic than the usual sundown time). The historic fortress is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the Visitor’s Center 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Fort Clinch State Park is located at 2601 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach (entrance is near Fernandina’s Main Beach). Have a question? For more information, call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274.