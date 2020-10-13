Sheriff’s Office Warns Nassau County’s Real Estate Professionals

Suspicious Activity Alert For Realtors®

Calls coming into local real estate professionals from a man were deemed suspect and got the attention of the Nassau County, FL Sheriff’s Office. Concern enough to prompt the Sheriff’s office to issue a news bulletin about personal safety for those working in the real estate profession. (Read full Sheriff’s bulletin further below). The Sheriff’s office advisory warns Realtors® to use caution when showing properties and to report anything suspicious by calling 904-225-5174.

Be Careful Showing Homes

In the real estate industry, it’s common practice to receive calls (and these days, texts and eMail inquiries), about properties for sale and setting appointment to tour homes.

Stranger Danger

The phrase “stranger danger” is familiar when teaching children. But it can also apply to the real estate industry. It’s common for Realtors® to have their images on signs at properties and on their websites and social media. They field calls and inquiries, some that unfortunately may not be legitimate. People in this profession sometimes fall victim to a purported new client who has ulterior motives.

Some real estate companies have safety protocols and training for their employees when showing homes to potential buyers. The Sheriff’s Office has provided 10 safety reminders (see below), including getting verification of the identity of a prospective client by asking for a scanned copy of a photo ID before showing property.

For further information, see the Nassau County, FL Sheriff’s Office bulletin below.

Sheriff’s Bulletin