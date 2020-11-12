Holiday Home Tour 2020 & Christmas Parades In Downtown Fernandina

The 14th Annual Holiday Home Tour remains scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with five historic homes featured this year in downtown Fernandina Beach. Also scheduled on December 5, 2020 and happening downtown in the evening, is the Lighted Christmas Parade (parade info further below).

Annual Museum Fundraiser

The Holiday Home Tour is an annual fundraising event presented by the Amelia Island Museum of History. It’s an opportunity to tour privately-owned homes decorated by professionals for the Christmas season. Each home on the tour has been decorated by a different design specialist, sure to delight visitors.

Pandemic Protocols

The Holiday Home Tour 2020 visitation will be different this year due to the pandemic. One ticket per home is required to be purchased in advance online ($7 each), with a specific time slot, reserved by appointment, to tour each home. Choose to tour only one home, some, or all five homes for $35, and note that masks are required. These historic homes are located within walking distance of each other.

The Lucy Cottage, Circa 1872

Pictured above is one of the historic Fernandina homes on this year’s Holiday Tour, known as the “Lucy Cottage,” circa 1872. This lovely home oozes with charm, right down to the white picket fence. No doubt thousands have admired the “Lucy Cottage” from the sidewalk, walking past during the last century and a half, as time marches on. December 4th & 5th, 2020 presents an opportunity to get a peek inside this historic home and others.

The “Lucy Cottage” was named after a former owner, Lucy Thompson Haverstick, of Fernandina’s “Golden Age.” She was sister to Florida Senator William Naylor Thompson, Jr.. The Thompson family owned three homes in a row on South 7th Street in downtown Fernandina. The Senator lived next door to his sister on one side. On the other side of the “Lucy Cottage” lived Lucy’s nephew, the Florida Senator’s son (in the brick home).

Buy Holiday Home Tour Tickets Online

NOTE: This year in 2020, there will be no shuttle transportation between Holiday Tour homes. Wear comfortable shoes (no high heels allowed inside homes). Also note that no photography is allowed inside homes. All tickets must be purchased online in advance, and sales are final for this fundraising event (no refunds). There will be no sale of tickets “at the door” on the day of home tours this year in 2020, due to the pandemic, and masks are required on the tour.

Visit the Amelia Island Museum’s website for further information about all five homes on the Holiday Home Tour 2020, to reserve your appointment time and to buy tickets online, or call the museum at 904-261-7378.

Fernandina’s Lighted Christmas Parade 2020

The evening “Lighted Christmas Parade” in downtown Fernandina Beach remains on city’s special events calendar (scheduled for 6 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020). At the November 4, 2020 city commission meeting, a decision was made to allow this holiday parade to proceed. The parade is sponsored by “America’s Youth, Inc.” This free annual event features decorated floats with Christmas lights (and normally marching bands, walkers and dancers), plus Santa Claus.

Parade of Paws, Dec. 12. 2020 At 12:30 PM

Parade of Paws, Downtown Fernandina Event

Another crowd-pleaser is the fun and adorable “Parade of Paws,” presented by the Nassau Humane Society. The holiday-costumed pet parade is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020. According to the Nassau Humane Society (NHS), parade approval remains “pending,” to be discussed at the November 17, 2020 city of Fernandina Beach commission meeting (stay tuned for forthcoming update).

The pet parade time is 12:30 p.m. and starts at Fernandina’s Old Train Depot (at the foot of historic Centre Street downtown). During the Parade of Paws 2020, “if social distancing is not possible, masks are encouraged,” according to the NHS.

Watching the pet parade is free. Parade of Paws registration fee this year in 2020 is $20 per animal (this is an annual NHS fundraising event). Advance registration is at the NHS Adoption Center and Dog Park, Redbones Dog Bakery, Second Chance and the Closet resale store. As always, both people-friendly and animal-friendly dogs who get along well with others, only. Prizes will be awarded. For further info, call the Nassau Humane Society at 904-321-1647.