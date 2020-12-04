Fernandina Beach Mask Mandate Extended Through Jan. 6, 2021

At the first city commission meeting held during December 2020, Fernandina’s local mask mandate was once again extended.

The mask mandate within the city limits of Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island first went into effect July 2, 2020. And since, it’s continued to be extended when revisited by the city’s elected officials.

“Due to the continuing public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus, the City Commission hereby extends the local state of emergency declared via Resolution 2020-48 to January 6, 2021, pursuant to Section 252.38, Florida Statutes.” City of Fernandina Beach COVID-19 MANDATORY MASKS Resolution (read complete document)

Watch City Meetings Online

The city commission meetings are open to the public and can be attended in person (as space allows, socially distanced and masks required), at Fernandina’s downtown city hall located on Ash Street. However, commission meetings are also available online, streamed live. To see dates of scheduled city meetings, published agendas, and to watch both future or past city meetings online, visit the Fernandina Beach government website.

About the featured image — Pictured above, a downtown Fernandina banner had delivered the city’s mask message to those physically passing into downtown’s main historic corridor, Centre Street. This banner, “Mask up Fernandina. Face masks mandatory indoors,” formerly stretched above North 8th Street near corner of Centre Street adjacent to St. Peters Episcopal Church (photo taken back on October 13, 2020). In early December, the banner is no longer there, although the mask mandate continues.

Related Coronavirus Content

Florida Lifts Indoor Capacity Limits At Businesses (Sept. 29, 2020)

Nassau Ends Mask Mandate, Fernandina’s Remains In Effect (Sept. 25, 2020)

Fernandina and Nassau County, FL Mandatory Mask Orders (July 3, 2020)

Coronavirus News – See more local COVID-19 articles, links to local pandemic-related info published this past year.