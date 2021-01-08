“2020 — A Look Back” Community Photo Project

Artists’ Guild Asks Public & Organizations For Photos

Amelia Island, Fla. (January 8, 2021) – The Plantation Artists’ Guild and Gallery (PAGG) and its volunteer corps, Art Lovers, are asking for your photos from the last year for their community project “2020- A Look Back.” Photos must have been taken in Nassau County, Florida some time during the year 2020, a year like no other. Everyone has memories of the last year – some sad and difficult and some all about adaption, humor or resilience.

Project organizer Karen Bowden, PAGG board member shared, “We are really excited about the photos that are coming in. We want to be sure to that we tell the amazing story of Nassau County and how we experienced such a challenging and amazing year.”

Photo Submission Deadline Jan. 15, 2021

She encourages people and organizations to look through their photos from the past year and submit them through the Plantation Artists’ Guild and Gallery website www.paggart.com. Deadline is January 15th.

What will be done with the photos collected? 100 photos will be selected and will be available for community exhibitions and in a video. An opening reception (live or virtual) will be held at PAGG. Large reproductions of the winning photographs will be displayed.

Project Sponsors

The next stop will be an exhibit during the opening of the Courtyard – Springhill Suites Marriott – Amelia Island properties, the project’s title sponsor. Throughout the year the exhibition will travel and be displayed in galleries, banks, retail outlets, or public buildings. Main Street Fernandina Beach will sponsor a photo walk late spring or early summer. There are plans for a book to be produce of the 100 final photos.

Sponsors of “2020 -A Look Back” include title sponsor The Courtyard-Springhill Suites Marriott Amelia Island, the Tourist Development Council, Main Street Fernandina Beach, Baptist Nassau, Fernandina Beach News-Leader and Florida Public Utilities. Arts Alive Nassau will benefit from this community wide project.

Photo Entry Form & Info

“2020 – A Look Back” – Visit website www.paggart.com .

For further information about the community photo project, send eMail to Karen Bowden – [email protected], or Dickie Anderson — [email protected]

SOURCE: News release PAGG.

PAGG is a co-op gallery run by 40 local artists, located at the Spa & Shops, OMNI Amelia Island Plantation, 94 Amelia Village Circle, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Phone: (904) 432-1750.