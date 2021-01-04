“Driving Amelia” TV Show Highlights Quarter Century of Concours

“25 Years Of Power And Passion”

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is proud to announce the national premiere of “Driving Amelia.” The hour-long television program showcases the 2020 Amelia, celebrating 25 years of power and passion that fuels the event.

Driving Amelia highlights many of the great stories and characters from 25 years of one of the world’s premier automotive events. The program includes features on some of racing’s greatest legends like The Amelia’s 2020 honoree, Roger Penske.

Mark your calendar for Driving Amelia’s national debut on NBCSN, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 pm EST (7:00 pm and 10:00 pm PST). See your local listings for details.

SOURCE: News release, Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

This year’s AMELIA is happening March 4-7, 2021 at The Ritz-Carlton and The Golf Club of Amelia Island. See related article, “Pandemic Precautions Planned For Amelia Concours 2021”.

