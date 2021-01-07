Nassau County, FL Begins Moderna Vaccinations of Prioritized Groups

Procedure For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Nassau County Emergency Management announced the local procedure to get vaccinated for those who qualify as a member of a “prioritized group,” and is utilizing EventBrite e-ticketing. A limited number of people were able to sign up for the vaccine online this first week of January 2021.

Currently only those in the prioritized groups listed below can sign up to get vaccinated in Nassau County, FL:

A healthcare provider with direct patient contact, or Resident who is aged 65 years or older

Only a small available supply of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna were available in Nassau County during the beginning of the vaccination process. Also, next week’s appointments for the shot through January 15, 2021 have already been reserved. NASSAU EM asks the public for their patience, and they expect additional allocations of Moderna.

Sign-Up For Vaccinations

NASSAU EM has set up an online ticketing process so the prioritized groups listed above can register in advance for the vaccine, and then be notified when it’s available. Signing up and getting an e-Ticket emailed to you means that a dose of the limited vaccine supply has been reserved in your name. You then schedule your appointment date and time to get the shot.

However, the advance registration sign-up online is not active consistently, but only when appointments are available. (On January 7, 2021, for example, the OneNassau.com website message states “you will need to try again later when the next vaccine allotment is announced.”)

Those in the prioritized groups noted above who want the shot need to review the Moderna information, disclaimers and online health screening and consent form (to be printed out and signed) at the Nassau County EM website, OneNassau, in preparation of getting the vaccine.

Nassau County EM made the decision to utilize online e-ticketing using EventBrite for vaccine appointments to avoid what’s been taking place in some other Florida counties, where long lines are forming at vaccination sites (and some people camping out overnight).

Florida Executive Order 20-315

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, issued Executive Order Number 20-315 — COVID-19 Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors — (read the order here), establishing the populations to be vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination administration in the state of Florida.

Visit the official website of Nassau County Emergency Management at OneNassau.com to learn more about the Moderna vaccine and EventBrite ticketing for future appointments. Frequent updates are also posted to their NASSAU EM Facebook page, some may wish to also follow.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA)

On January 4, 2021, Moderna, Inc. issued a news release, a COVID-19 vaccine supply update, stating they are “increasing base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021.”

The Company further stated it expects “about 100 million doses to be available in the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter. Approximately 18 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. Government to date. The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 18, 2020 and Moderna began supplying to the government shortly thereafter.” For more info about the company and to read their news releases, visit the Moderna website.

COVID-19 Testing Sites in Nassau County, FL

The Nassau County, Florida Department of Health has provided a list of COVID-19 testing sites located within the Nassau County, FL for the month of January 2021, along with dates and times they will be open, see listing of testing sites with more information.

About featured image from CDC image library: Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.